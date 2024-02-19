REISS Deploys Teamwork Commerce Mobile Point-of-Sale Across All US Stores

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamwork Commerce , a global retail management software, has today announced that it has successfully deployed its Mobile Point of Sale (POS) solution to REISS , the premium British fashion brand, in all of the retailer's US brick and mortar stores. With a short rollout period taking place over only a couple of weeks, the technology has gone live in 9 REISS locations across the country.

"Teamwork Commerce provides us with scalable technology, both in volume and wider solution capability."

With over 250 points of sale worldwide, REISS is a modern fashion house offering attainable luxury collections to its customers. Focused on driving growth in the US, its second largest market behind the United Kingdom, REISS' partnership with Teamwork Commerce seeks to modernize the brand's technology capabilities, utilizing the latest innovation in mobile POS to deliver exceptional customer experiences while enhancing in-store efficiency.

Operating exclusively on iOS devices, Teamwork Commerce's Mobile POS system leverages Apple's user interface to create simple and fast checkout processes for in-store associates and customers alike. Capable of completing transactions from anywhere on the shop floor through a range of payment methods, Mobile POS allows staff to provide shoppers with a seamless, high-quality in-store experience.

Claire Joel, IT Director, REISS, said: "We have been impressed by Teamwork Commerce's technology; both in its ability to streamline in-store operations and deliver top-tier customer experiences. The ease of use of the solution, alongside the functionality it offers, meant the decision to roll the POS solution out to our US stores was an easy one to make."

"As we continue to expand our operations across the US, we know the important role that innovative retail technologies can play in creating a robust and reliable foundation for our operations. Teamwork Commerce provides us with scalable technology, both in volume and wider solution capability. We look forward to expanding our use of the Teamwork Commerce solution in 2024."

Michael Mauerer, CEO, Teamwork Commerce, said: "With evolving consumer demands and expectations, customer experience in today's retail landscape should be a top priority for any brand. REISS' dedication to delivering these experiences is testament to the organization's forward-thinking approach. With its exciting growth plans for the US market, we are confident in our ability to help REISS continue to utilize the most advanced technologies available in the market, starting at the point of sale."

About Reiss

Reiss is a modern fashion house creating attainable luxury collections for men, women and children, since 1971. From its birthplace in London to now being present in over 18 countries and 266 points of sale, Reiss is synonymous with being timeless, authentic and with a focus on quality. A truly global brand, Reiss offers a complete wardrobe.

https://www.reiss.com/

About Teamwork Commerce

Teamwork Commerce is a flexible tech stack for retailers that includes POS, OMS, Clienteling, Inventory Control and Reporting - a cloud-based system that is constantly evolving to provide cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of the ever-changing retail landscape. With Teamwork's omnichannel solution, retailers gain a deeper understanding of their customers to provide personalized experiences through invisible technology. Trusted by top retailers globally including, Moose Knuckles, Colorado Rockies, Asics, Milwaukee Bucks, Catbird and Paul Stuart. Learn more at www.teamworkcommerce.com .

