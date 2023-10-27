REIT Market size to grow by USD 333.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Automotive Properties REIT, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Ltd., Dexus Group, and many more - Technavio

The REIT market is estimated to grow by USD 333.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8%. The REIT market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer reit market are Automotive Properties REIT, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Ltd., Deutsche WohnenDeutsche Wohnen SE, Dexus Group, Federal Realty Investment Trust, FIBRA Prologis, Gecina REIT SA, GPT Management Holdings Ltd., Iron Mountain Inc., Japan Real Estate Investment Corp., Klepierre Reit SA, Link Asset Management Ltd., Mirvac Group, NorthWest Healthcare Properties, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, Segro Plc, STAG Industrial Inc., Stockland Corp. Ltd., and W. P. Carey Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global REIT Market 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • Automotive Properties REIT - The company offers REIT for automotive dealership properties.
  • CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Ltd - The company offers REIT for retail and automotive properties.
  • Dexus Group - The company offers REITs such as Dexus Convenience Retail REIT, and Dexus Industria REIT. 
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 63% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Market growth will continue to be driven by developments in industries such as production, foods and beverages, chemicals, and e-commerce while at the same time increasing trade. 

  • Impactful driver- Increase in global demand for warehousing and storage facilities
  • Key Trend - Emergence of self-storage as a service
  • Major Challenges - Vertical integration by e-commerce companies

 Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the market is classified into (industrial, commercial, and residential. The real estate investment trust market share growth of the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period.  The growth of that segment is due to an increasing demand for warehouse space in the industry sector. Due to supply chain difficulties, industrial companies have been forced to rent more space in warehouses for storage of their stocks.

REIT Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.8%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.6

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Japan, Singapore, UK, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

