Reju Announces the site selection of Regeneration Hub One, its first industrial size textile-to-textile recycling center to be located on the Chemelot Industrial Park in Sittard-Geleen, Netherlands

PARIS, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reju™, the progressive textile-to-textile regeneration company, today announced that it had selected the Chemelot Industrial Park for its first industrial scale regeneration center. Located in Sittard, Netherlands, Chemelot is a leading European industrial park and innovation hub. This follows the successful opening of Regeneration Hub Zero in Frankfurt in October 2024.

Reju Regeneration Hub One

Regeneration Hub One aims at accelerating Reju's path to build a circular infrastructure for textile waste regeneration at scale. This strategic location will enable Reju to leverage existing infrastructure and industrial synergies to scale its operations efficiently.

The project will be subject to final investment decision by the board of Technip Energies, the parent company of Reju.

The Hub ambitions to regenerate the equivalent of 300 million articles annually that would otherwise end up as textile waste, resulting in a production capacity of 50,000 tonnes of rBHET per year and will then be repolymerized into Reju PET. This output, originating from textile waste, will be transformed into Reju Polyester with 50% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. The Reju Polyester will then be reintroduced into the downstream supply chain, where it will be converted into yarns and fabrics ready for consumer use.

Textile consumption in Europe has grown from 17kg per person in 2019 to 19kg per person in 2022 - enough to fill a large suitcase for every person living in Europe. And as a result, so is textile waste, in the EU Member States in 2022 about 94 million tonnes* of textiles were discarded and likely to be burnt or buried. Through collaboration with upstream partners, Reju will be ensuring textile-to-textile traceability.

"This is a major milestone for Reju. With this announcement of a site for Regeneration Hub One, we are reinforcing our commitment to transforming the textile industry through innovation and collaboration," said Patrik Frisk, CEO of Reju. "Chemelot is the ideal environment for scaling our technology and integrating into a broader network of industrial power houses which are also focused on circularity. This is where we want to prove that textile-to-textile circularity at scale is achievable."

Owned by Technip Energies, a leading engineering and technology company, Reju utilizes proprietary technology originally developed by IBM Research. By recovering, regenerating, and recirculating textile waste, starting with polyester, Reju is creating a new, scalable circular system reducing the industry's reliance on virgin materials.

"At Chemelot, we are committed to fostering sustainable innovation and enabling circular solutions across industries," said Koos van Haasteren, CEO of Chemelot. "Reju's Regeneration Hub One aligns with our mission to drive the transition toward a circular economy. By integrating their advanced textile recycling technology within our industrial ecosystem, we can help accelerate the reduction of textile waste and set new benchmarks for sustainability in the materials sector."

Thanks to the efforts of the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA), the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and the Ministry of Climate Policy and Green Growth, the recycling center is to be located on the Chemelot Industrial Park in the Netherlands. Minister Sophie Hermans (Climate Policy and Green Growth) said: 'With Reju's decision to locate its innovative recycling plant at Chemelot, the Netherlands is achieving a first: the country's first large-scale recycling facility where discarded textiles are turned into raw material for new and even better textiles. This is the kind of new industry we are aiming for – sustainable, circular and future-orientated. It contributes to green growth and strengthens our position in circular chemistry. Despite the challenges in the sector, the Netherlands remains attractive for green industrial investments. With this new plant, we are actively building the industry of tomorrow, and I am proud that Reju has chosen the Netherlands.'

Through collaboration with upstream partners, Reju will be ensuring textile-to-textile traceability for waste that would otherwise be buried, burnt, or dumped.

Since its launch, Reju:

Opened the first Regeneration Hub in Frankfurt

Partnered with Goodwill and Waste Management in the US that will advance textile recycling in North America

Announced a partnership with Nouvelles Fibres Textiles to automatically sort clothing and disruptors (zippers, buttons etc)

Announced a partnership with Cibutex in Europe establishing an ecosystem among their member companies

establishing an ecosystem among their member companies Announced a partnership with Rematrix in Europe securing sustainable textile supply

For more information visit reju.com

*European Environment Agency briefing on Circularity of the EU textiles value chain in numbers

About Reju

Reju is a materials regeneration company focused on creating innovative solutions for regenerating polyester textiles and PET waste. Owned by Technip Energies and utilizing technology originating with IBM research, Reju is driven by our purpose to unlock infinite possibilities within finite resources and aims to establish a global textile recycling circular system to regenerate and recirculate polyester textiles. Learn more at https://www.reju.com/.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter. For further information: www.ten.com.

About Chemelot

Chemelot is one of the key industrial clusters in the Netherlands. On the Chemelot Industrial Park, 17 production companies are active in 60 different plants, which are strongly interconnected, both in terms of energy and raw material flows. At these companies, and in the unique combination with the Brightlands Chemelot Campus, a lot of work is being done on the transition to sustainable production.

Besides the energy transition, the raw material transition is just as important. Chemelot's ambition is to have fully circular production by 2050. Precisely because the plants are so interconnected, Chemelot is in an excellent position to achieve this. Approximately 8,000 employees in more than 200 companies work on the 800-hectare site. For more information visit www.chemelot.nl.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666366/Reju_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690867/Reju_map_logo.jpg