RELAUNCHING THE BEEM LIST: EMPOWERING DIVERSITY IN EXPERIENTIAL MARKETING

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Black Business Month, Idlewild Experiential is relaunching its BEEM List (BIPOC Event & Experiential Marketers), which seeks to help BIPOC-owned vendors and suppliers connect with leaders in the experiential marketing industry. The BEEM List elevates and supports diverse small business owners by raising awareness of their products and services with corporate experiential marketers.

Idlewild, a multicultural experiential agency founded into 2018, launched the BEEM List in 2020 at the height of the George Floyd social justice movement to create opportunities for Black entrepreneurs. For Black Business Month, the 2024 BEEM List features 11 Black-owned, Idlewild-approved vendors who have strong track records of delivering exceptional service to corporate partners.

Looking ahead, the BEEM List will expand to feature Hispanic/Latino-owned companies as well as companies owned by entrepreneurs of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage.

"This initiative is about increasing visibility for minority-owned businesses and to foster meaningful connections and opportunities that might not otherwise be available," says Anika Grant, CEO and founder of Idlewild Experiential. "It is our hope that the BEEM List will be a valuable resource for corporate leaders who are looking to expand their supplier diversity pipeline."

Key Features of the BEEM List:

Comprehensive List: A curated list of black-owned vendors and suppliers across various categories.

: Dedicated resources and support to help vendors thrive in the experiential marketing industry. Highlighting Credible Vendors: The BEEM List will feature 11 credible vendors that are Idlewild-approved across different sectors, including AV, fabrication, gifting, promotional items, event photographers, photobooths, and more. These vendors have been carefully selected based on their exceptional service and proven track record in delivering high-quality experiences.

2024 BEEM List - The Black Vendors Edition

Join Us in Supporting Black-Owned Businesses

The BEEM List is now live and available for use. We encourage experiential marketing professionals to explore the database, engage with black-owned vendors, and support diversity and inclusion within our industry.

About Idlewild Experiential

Idlewild is a multicultural agency championing belonging over buzz. We are a black-owned, female-founded agency of movers and shakers. Together, we unlock the moments and experiences that root brands in communities while making good on those communities. In a world obsessed with impressions, Idlewild seeks impact. The big picture is what we do. The small moments that engage audiences are how we get there. After all, buzz is only temporary, but belonging lasts forever.

