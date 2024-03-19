Relay Payments again recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies

Relay ranked No. 3 in the logistics category, adding to recent awards the company has won for growth and culture

ATLANTA, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relay Payments , the fintech company modernizing payments for the trucking and logistics industries, is proud to announce it's been named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company for 2024, ranking No. 3 in the logistics category. This is the second time Relay has won this award, also being honored by Fast Company in 2022 in the Finance category. This year's recognition highlights Relay's commitment to transforming the way fleets, brokers, and independent truck drivers manage their payments.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of the Most Innovative Companies for 2024," said co-founder and CEO Ryan Droege. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team in delivering cutting-edge payment solutions that address the unique needs and challenges faced by the trucking industry."

Relay introduced its modern digital payment solution in 2019. Fleets rapidly adopted the platform, foregoing archaic payment methods like cash, checks, and fleet cards, and gaining increased hours of service and supply chain efficiencies as a result. Relay's payment network has continued to expand, allowing fleets to make fast and secure payments for fuel, lumpers, parking, scales, and other over-the-road expenses across the country. Relay is now trusted by 350,000+ drivers, 90,000+ carriers, and 1,500+ truckstops.

"We believe that innovation is key to driving progress and staying ahead in today's rapidly evolving business landscape," added Droege. "This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in payment technology, as we remain committed to delivering exceptional value and service to our customers."

Headquartered in Atlanta, Relay has won numerous awards for its innovation, customer service and organizational culture. Earlier this month, Forbes named the company one of America's Best Startup Employers. Additionally, the Atlanta Business Chronicle named CEO Ryan Droege and Chief People Officer Amy Zimmerman as finalists for its 2024 Excellence in HR Awards. The company was also recognized as one of the Atlanta's Business Chronicle's fastest-growing private "Pacesetters" in 2024 for the second consecutive year. Relay has been honored in Inc Magazine's Best Places to Work rankings, the FreightWaves FreightTech 100 list, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Top Workplaces.

About Relay Payments

Relay Payments is building a modern digital payment network to revolutionize the trucking and logistics industries. Trusted by more than 350,000 drivers, 90,000 carriers, and 1,500 truckstops nationwide, Relay has brought efficiency and automation to an industry historically reliant on cash, checks, and cards. Relay has joined forces with industry leaders like Pilot Company, Maverik, J.B. Hunt, Schneider, Coyote Logistics, Lineage Logistics, and others to provide secure, reliable over-the-road transactions. Founded in 2019, the Atlanta-based fintech includes more than 150 team members and has won awards for product innovation, customer service, and organizational culture. For more information about Relay, visit relaypayments.com .

