Relay Payments named to Newsweek's list of 100 Most Loved Global Workplaces for 2024

ATLANTA, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relay Payments , the fintech company modernizing payments for the trucking and logistics industries, has been named to Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Global Workplaces® list for 2024, ranking No. 12. Developed in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, Newsweek's list recognizes companies that value and respect their team members while fostering a culture of collaboration.

"It's an honor to be recognized as one of the Most Loved Global Workplaces," said Relay's Chief People Officer Amy Zimmerman. "We're proud of the culture we've built at Relay, and the successes we've achieved. We've always known that our people are our greatest asset, and we're grateful for their commitment to our values!"

To determine its list of Most Loved Global Workplaces, Newsweek surveyed more than two million employees from businesses varying in size. Companies invited to participate in the nomination surveyed team members to gauge sentiment and satisfaction in five critical categories: a company's level of collaboration, how workers feel about their future at the firm, the alignment between employee and employer values, the perceived amount of respect for employees and opportunities for career achievement.

Founded in 2019, Relay offers modern digital payments designed for the trucking and logistics industries. Fleets have rapidly adopted the platform, foregoing archaic payment methods like cash, checks, and fleet cards, and gaining increased hours of service and supply chain efficiencies as a result. Relay's payment network continues to expand, allowing fleets to make secure payments for fuel, lumpers, parking, scales, and other over-the-road expenses across the United States. Relay is now trusted by 350,000+ drivers, 90,000+ carriers, and 1,500+ truckstops.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Relay has won numerous awards for its innovation, customer service and organizational culture. Earlier this year, Relay was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Forbes named the company one of America's Best Startup Employers, and the Atlanta Business Chronicle named CEO Ryan Droege its Most People-Focused CEO. Relay has been honored in Inc Magazine's Best Places to Work rankings, the FreightWaves FreightTech 100 list, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Top Workplaces.

Relay Payments is building a modern digital payment network to revolutionize the trucking and logistics industries. Trusted by more than 350,000 drivers, 90,000 carriers, and 1,500 truckstops nationwide, Relay has brought efficiency and automation to an industry historically reliant on cash, checks, and cards. Relay has joined forces with industry leaders like Pilot Company, Maverik, Schneider, Coyote Logistics, Lineage Logistics, and others to provide secure, reliable over-the-road transactions.

