Relevant+ Launches Healthy Vibras to Expand Culturally Relevant Health Engagement for U.S. Hispanic Communities

MIAMI, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevant+, the leading independent cultural media group serving U.S. Hispanic audiences, today announced the launch of Relevant Health, a new vertical focused on advancing health and wellness through culturally informed media and data solutions. As part of this expansion, the company is introducing Healthy Vibras, a bilingual health and wellness platform designed to improve how U.S. Hispanic audiences access, understand, and engage with health information.

Relevant+ Health - Healthy Vibras

A major fortune 500 pharmaceutical company, will serve as the presenting sponsor for the Healthy Vibras launch, supporting a cross-platform initiative focused on expanding culturally relevant health engagement at scale. The collaboration reflects a broader industry focus on improving how health information reaches communities that have historically been underrepresented in healthcare communication, research, and outreach.

Healthy Vibras was developed to address a persistent gap in how health information is delivered to Hispanic audiences. Hispanics represent nearly 20% of the U.S. population, yet continue to face disparities in access, representation, and trust across the healthcare system. These dynamics influence how health information is received, understood, and acted on.

At the same time, health behaviors are evolving. Younger generations are more proactive about wellness, while many of their family members continue to navigate chronic conditions, treatment decisions, and caregiving across multiple generations. Health decisions are often shaped within households, where language, cultural context, and lived experience play a central role. Healthy Vibras is designed to meet these realities.

The platform connects everyday wellness with real health needs, spanning mental health, chronic conditions, reproductive health, nutrition, and healthcare navigation. Content is developed through a combination of editorial storytelling, physician-informed perspectives, and culturally relevant formats that reflect how Hispanic audiences seek and consume information. In addition, the platform offers editorial environments that enable brand integration within culturally relevant, high-quality content, supporting more meaningful engagement with audiences.

"Access to health information goes beyond availability," said Enrique Arbelaez, Founder and Board Chair of Relevant+. "It depends on whether people understand it, trust it, and see themselves reflected in it. Healthy Vibras was built to close that gap and to create a platform where health feels relevant to how our communities truly live."

The platform launches as a multi-channel ecosystem, anchored by a dedicated website and a social-first distribution strategy, with expansion planned across video, creator partnerships, and broader digital media. Healthy Vibras is powered by Relevant+ Pulse, the company's proprietary first-party data engine, translating real-time audience behavior into insights that inform both content and engagement.

This collaboration reflects a broader shift toward culturally informed health communication, where relevance, accessibility, and trust play a central role in how health information is delivered across U.S. Hispanic communities.

About Relevant+

Relevant+ is the leading independent culture media group connecting media solutions to enable brands to authentically reach culturally relevant audiences. Driven by real-time cultural insights and authentic storytelling, Relevant+ amplifies multicultural voices across youth culture, healthcare, entertainment, lifestyle, music, and sports embedding brands within the communities they seek to engage.

SOURCE Relevant+