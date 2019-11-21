Reliability Tops Price when Choosing Ground Transportation According to GO Group Survey Results

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty-four percent of travelers selected reliability as the most important factor when choosing a car service according to a survey conducted by The GO Group LLC, an international ground transportation provider.

Safety was the second choice with 17% of survey respondents checking this answer, followed by convenience at 11% and price at 10%. "Professionally trained drivers" was next at eight percent. Ranking at less than three percent were company brand and reputation; speed of service and types of vehicles offered.

GO Airport Shuttle offers Safe, Reliable Transportation

"While cheaper options are abundant, GO Group drivers are experienced, vetted and professionally trained to provide our passengers with reliable, economical and convenient options for getting to and from the airports, and in many cities, trips to various destinations," says John McCarthy, president, GO Group LLC. "We offer top level transportation services to get our customers where they need to go, safely and on time."

The GO Group, LLC is the nation's largest airport transportation provider, offering shared rides, private vehicles, limos, charters and tours, serving some 90 airports in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe and transporting more than 13 million passengers per year. Travelers can book through GO's website, www.goairportshuttle.com.

Media contact:

Dyana Flanigan

Flanigan Communications, Inc.

229655@email4pr.com

312-213-6623

SOURCE The GO Group, LLC