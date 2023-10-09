Relocated and Redesigned, Denver's Furniture Row is Now the Largest in the USA!

DENVER, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Row is happy to announce that the Furniture Row in Denver has been relocated and is now bigger and better than ever! Located at 5445 Bannock Street, just a few blocks away from its original location, this new Denver-area Furniture Row is being deemed the company's newest flagship store, and it will feature a significantly expanded lineup of products for every room of the home. 

"We've been making some significant changes to our Denver-area stores, but it's all so we can better meet the needs of our customers," said Bill Smith, the General Manager of Furniture Row. "Recently, we moved Denver's long-standing Furniture Row out of the building at 5740 N Broadway to make room for our new manufacturer-direct store called The Outlet @Furniture Row. But don't worry Denver customers, we aren't getting rid of your local Furniture Row - we've actually expanded it into an even bigger building just down the street! Once home to The Showroom @Furniture Row, this new building is truly impressive, and it's sure to provide our local customers with a superior shopping experience. In fact, moving the Denver store into this space has instantly transformed it into the largest, most up-to-date Furniture Row in the entire country, and we think that's something to celebrate."

With over 170,000sq ft of interior shopping space and a gorgeous, glass-paned exterior, the new flagship Furniture Row at 5445 Bannock is certainly a sight to behold. Because it is so large, the floor of this Furniture Row is filled with an unparalleled lineup of products, all offered in a diverse range of styles and prices. The interior is beautifully lit, and the pieces are expertly curated into easy-to-navigate sections, so shopping in this sizable space feels exciting and enjoyable rather than overwhelming or monotonous. If that wasn't enough, the new store even features a fully functioning coffee bar as well as a cozy reading nook so shoppers can rest or find a quick pick-me-up when feeling sluggish.

If desired, customers could spend most of a day combing through collections ranging from sleek and modern to homespun and farmhouse chic, or they can take advantage of the company's legendary sales staff to help them find what they need in a moment's notice. No matter their shopping preference, local customers are sure to love the new Furniture Row in Denver.

About Furniture Row
Every Furniture Row offers a wide selection of beautiful brand name and designer furnishings for every room of the home, and each store is designed to deliver an elevated shopping experience. Furniture Row is committed to providing their customers with finely made furnishings at incredible prices, and they're renowned for their friendly, knowledgeable sales associates whose only goal is to help you create the home you love. Visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com

News Releases in Similar Topics

