Relu, Global AI Leader in Dental Automation, Expands into the United States

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relu, a pioneer in artificial intelligence solutions for dental labs and software providers, is proud to announce its expansion into the United States following global success with their dental treatment planning automations. This strategic move includes the opening of a new office in Harvard Square, Boston, scheduled for 1 October 2024, further reinforcing Relu's commitment to pioneering dental technology in the world's largest dental market.

Accelerating U.S. Presence to Strengthen Client and Partner Engagement

With the U.S. market rapidly becoming Relu's fastest-growing segment, the company is establishing a direct presence to better serve its growing client base and foster closer collaborations. To emphasise the significance of this U.S. expansion, Relu's CEO and Co-Founder, Holger Willems, will relocate to the U.S. to personally lead the initiative.

"I'm excited to lead our U.S. expansion as we open our new Boston office. Relocating to the United States, the world's largest dental market, allows us to be closer to our clients and partners, accelerating the adoption of our AI solutions in orthodontics and implantology," explains Willems.

Reinforcing Growth through Dependable Innovation

At the core of Relu's mission is a relentless drive for innovation to empower dental professionals to redefine patient care. The Relu® Engine embodies such ambition, transforming intricate dental procedures with breakthrough efficiencies and accuracy.

Philip Toh, former Strategy Director at Henry Schein, President at The Smilist, and Board Member at Relu, comments on the potential of this expansion: "With Relu stepping onto U.S. soil, we're not just talking about market growth; we're setting the stage for a revolution in dental care. The proximity to our user base will infuse our innovations with real-world insights, making every advancement deeply relevant and immediately valuable."

About Relu

Relu is founded in 2019 with the dream of making dental treatments safer and faster. They plug in advanced computer vision and artificial intelligence to automate manual workflows. Their Relu® Engine and Relu® Creator are used by dental lab and software partners for more than thousands of orthodontic and implant treatments every day. Relu is headquartered in Leuven, BE with an office in Boston, MA, USA. Learn more at relu.eu

