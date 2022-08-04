ReluTech Opens New Hardware Facility in Norcross

The larger footprint will better accommodate hardware disposition services.

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReluTech today announced the official opening of a new hardware facility in Norcross, Ga. As customers move to the cloud, ReluTech is adding additional warehouse capacity to handle the disposition of data center assets. The new facility is designed to provide and manage millions of pieces of pre-owned and retired assets.

With the introduction of ReluTech's new IT Divest Calculator providing additional value to our customers moving to the cloud, the new facility allows state-of-the-art processing of all displaced equipment. Focusing on sustainability, ReluTech has modeled the business around minimizing environmental impact and helping customers to reduce their overall data center energy consumption and carbon footprint.

"We are elated to have a larger facility to house our growing hardware inventory," says Mark Metz, Founder and CEO at ReluTech. "With supply chain disruption and distributors facing new obstacles with procurement, we want our customers to have the best possible experience when working with us, and that includes quick turnaround times."

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

ReluTech's sustainability commitment to be completely carbon neutral by the end of 2022

The official launch of the IT Divest Calculator that estimates current and future hardware valuations in real-time

"The new facility will expand our hardware capabilities and provide better lead times for our customers who rely on us to deliver fully vetted data center equipment and services," said Beau Fleming, Director of Hardware, "Exceeding our SLAs is paramount to our business."

To learn more about ReluTech's ITAD services, please visit our Asset Disposition page.

About ReluTech: ReluTech is an IT solutions provider focused on reducing infrastructure data center costs for cloud-committed customers. We provide cost-effective solutions for customers who own physical data center assets, unlocking today's capital value of their equipment to offset the costs of migrating. To learn more about our services, visit our website.

SOURCE ReluTech