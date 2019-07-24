Remark Holdings Announces Interim CFO to Step Down

LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK ), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced that Alison Davidson, the Company's Interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), will step down on August 2, 2019. Ms. Davidson will be relocating to the East Coast with her family and will therefore pursue other endeavors. The Company also announced that it is in the final stages of the CFO search process and expects to name a new CFO soon.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and everyone at Remark, I would like to thank Alison for her dedication and service to the Company during the past six years and we all wish her and her family well in pursuing new opportunities on the East Coast," said Kai-Shing Tao. "Also, we are in the final stage of our permanent CFO search and are in discussions with qualified candidates who match the unique needs of our company. We expect to make a decision in the near future."

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK ) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content and ecommerce solutions. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulation. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

