Remark Holdings Helps Students Safely Return to The Meadows School

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced a deal to install its leading Remark AI Thermal Kits at The Meadows School, a private pre K-12 school in Las Vegas. The installation will be the first in a United States school system for Remark AI.

"We are pleased to announce that The Meadows School, one of the most distinguished, private, college preparatory schools in Nevada, has selected Remark's AI Thermal Kit solution to help safely welcome back students and their educational staff on campus for the 2020-2021 academic school year," noted Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings. "Fittingly, we are honored to showcase our best-of-breed thermal imaging solutions in our home city of Las Vegas."

"We are excited to implement the Remark AI solutions which are currently in use at schools in Asia, and whose effectiveness we have witnessed throughout Las Vegas," added Jeremy Gregersen, Head of School at The Meadows School. "We are also pleased that after a multi-vendor search, we have chosen a comprehensive solutions provider that offers products and services beyond thermal solutions, including student and employee attendance, PPE compliance, and social distancing mandates."

The Remark AI Thermal Kit, from Remark's bio-safety business, is an all-inclusive solution that allows for fast, touch-free scanning of multiple students (up to 120 people per minute) as they enter through established access points on a school campus. The system instantly and discreetly alerts faculty and staff of any person with a skin temperature that suggests a higher-than-normal body temperature, allowing onsite personnel to conduct a secondary temperature check. Additional information can be obtained by contacting the company at: [email protected] or www.remarkthermal.com.

