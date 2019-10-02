Remark Holdings' KanKan AI Partners with Tongyue Technologies In 30 Kindergartens

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced a new partnership with Tongyue Technologies to bring its KanKan AI school solutions and leading AI technology to Tongyue's recent launch of its Kindergarten Medical Robot, which identifies a student's health condition, weight, height, and body temperature within ten seconds to determine whether the student is suspected of contracting hand, foot, and mouth disease ("HFMD") or other potentially infectious diseases.

Initially launching in Hangzhou with 30 kindergartens representing 12,000 students, the partnership is expected to deploy to over 500 kindergartens in the Hangzhou province, representing 200,000 students.

KanKan AI solutions relieve the current manual burden of a kindergarten teacher's daily physical checkups of the students in their classroom. Paired with KanKan AI's Smart Campus Platform, the daily physical examination data is transmitted to the local government's Center for Disease Control ("CDC"), as well as kept for both school and parental records.

"We are pleased to partner with Tongyue to add Smart AI capabilities to their Medical Robot geared towards detecting diseases among kindergarten students before it spreads. This feature complements our current products which are designed to relieve the routine tasks and burdens experienced by teachers in keeping track of student attendance while maintaining school safety," noted Kai Shing Tao, Chairman and CEO of Remark Holdings.

"In addition, we are close to the monetization of our Sharecare position. Sharecare recently became a primary beneficiary of Walmart's strong push into consumer healthcare with the planned openings of local health clinics inside existing Walmart stores, attracting the attention of additional new parties seeking to invest, thereby allowing us to potentially realize a higher value for our stake," added Tao.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content and ecommerce solutions. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulation. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

