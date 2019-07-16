Remark Holdings Manages One of China's Largest Endorsement Deals Between Jason Statham and Saleen Automotive

LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK), today announced a significant brand endorsement deal for China between A-list action-movie star Jason Statham and Saleen Automotive, one of the world's premier sports car brands. The partnership is one of China's most significant celebrity endorsements, with Statham's most recent movie The Meg being the highest grossing Western movie in China in 2018.

Remark Entertainment, a division of Remark Holdings, was responsible for negotiating and overseeing the endorsement deal between Jason Statham's representatives and Saleen's China team. Remark Entertainment's team managed the entire licensing period and acted as a coordination point for the approval of all campaign materials through launch phase and beyond.

"We are seeing the China market evolve and become much more sophisticated in its choice of celebrities to endorse local brands," said Martin Patmore, Remark Entertainment's China President. "The fit is now more important than ever when it comes to synchronizing brand values and identifying the right talent."

"When Remark initially approached us about working with Saleen, there was a real commitment to make this happen," said Steve Chasman, Statham's Manager.

Charles Wang, Saleen's Chairman & CEO said, "We knew from the outset that Jason Statham was absolutely right to promote the Saleen brand in China. Jason is incredibly popular in the market and resonates particularly well with our key demographics. Jason will very much be the focus point of our marketing strategy for the following years, which will start with our opening event this summer."

The TV commercial, which will begin airing in China after July 20, was shot over two days in Los Angeles by the renowned Swedish director Jonas Akerlund who said, "It was an absolute pleasure to be part of this project. This is an amazingly cool car from an iconic American brand and Jason perfectly embodies these two elements."

