Remark Holdings Receives GDPR Certification for its AI Platform and Family of Thermal Detection Products

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced that its Smart AI Platform and line of thermal-detection products has received GDPR certification.

"From day one, we have built our platform to focus on privacy while providing the necessary tools to help our clients make informed decisions about their business. Receipt of certification of GDPR compliance for our line of AI and thermal-detection products opens up European markets and the opportunity for additional distribution partnerships," noted Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings, Inc.

To obtain GDPR compliance, a product needs to fulfill the following GDPR Requirements:

Lawfulness, fairness and transparency

Purpose limitation

Data minimization

Accuracy

Storage limitation

Integrity and confidentiality (security)

Accountability

Remark's AI-powered Bio-Safety Thermal Kit is an all-inclusive solution that allows for fast, touch-free scanning of multiple persons (as many as 120 people per minute) as they enter through established access points. The system instantly and quietly alerts staff of any person with a skin temperature that suggests a higher-than-normal temperature, allowing site personnel to conduct a secondary temperature check.

Remark's R-Pad provides the thermal-detection functionality on a person-by-person basis, and it can be utilized for access control at individual access points as well as to detect the body temperatures of employee or customers, all while integrating directly with a customer's database.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the company at: [email protected] or www.remarkthermal.com.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content and ecommerce solutions. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulation. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contacts

E. Brian Harvey

Director of Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Remark Holdings, Inc.

[email protected]

702-701-9514

Fay Tian

Vice President of Investor Relations

[email protected]

(+1) 626-623-2000

(+86) 13702108000

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.

