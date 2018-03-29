Remark Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

Management Commentary

"We are pleased to announce our increased guidance today as our businesses continue to outperform our initial expectations," said Kai-Shing Tao, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In 2017, our FinTech business generated our first significant revenue amounts from our KanKan operations, and we have quickly been able to monetize KanKan's other AI technologies as evidenced by our recent successes in securing significant contracts."

"Here in Las Vegas, our Vegas.com operations continue to do well, primarily driven by increases in show ticket sales, and we look forward to what 2018 will bring with new product enhancements to our offerings," concluded Mr. Tao.

Three-Month and Twelve-Month 2017 Financial Results

Net revenue for the quarter was $18.6 million, a 24% increase year-over-year. Net revenue for 2017 was $70.6 million, a 19% increase year-over-year. The company's quarterly and full year financial results include Fanstang, which the company acquired in September 2016 and which was only a nominal part of the company's financial results for the same periods of 2016.

Three Months Ended December 31st: 2017 Compared to 2016

Net revenue was $18.6 million , compared to $15.0 million .

, compared to . Total cost and expense was $40.0 million , compared to $24.7 million .

, compared to . Operating loss was $21.4 million , compared to $9.7 million .

, compared to . Net loss was $89.2 million , or $3.47 per diluted share, compared to $8.6 million , or $0.40 per diluted share. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 included a $66.5 million non-cash charge related to a change in the fair value of the company's warrant liability, which occurred as a result of the significant increase in the company's stock price during the period. For the fourth quarter of 2016, the company recorded a $3.1 million gain related to the change in the fair value of the company's warrant liability during the period.

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 included a non-cash charge related to a change in the fair value of the company's warrant liability, which occurred as a result of the significant increase in the company's stock price during the period. For the fourth quarter of 2016, the company recorded a gain related to the change in the fair value of the company's warrant liability during the period. At December 31, 2017 , the cash and cash equivalents balance was $22.6 million , and total restricted cash was $11.7 million , bringing the total combined cash position to $34.3 million , compared to a total combined cash position of $18.5 million at December 31, 2016 .

Twelve Months Ended December 31st: 2017 Compared to 2016

Net revenue was $70.6 million , compared to $59.3 million .

, compared to . Total cost and expense was $108.0 million , compared to $81.9 million .

, compared to . Operating loss was $37.4 million , compared to $22.6 million . Operating loss for 2017 included a $14.6 million non-cash charge related to the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets purchased from China Branding Group Limited (including Fanstang) in September 2016 .

, compared to . Operating loss for 2017 included a non-cash charge related to the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets purchased from China Branding Group Limited (including Fanstang) in . Net loss was $106.7 million , or $4.49 per diluted share, compared to $31.7 million , or $1.54 per diluted share. Net loss for 2017 included a $64.1 million non-cash charge related to the change in the fair value of the company's warrant liability, compared to a $5.8 million gain recorded for 2016.

2018 Financial Outlook

The company increased its limited guidance regarding certain revenue and EBITDA expectations.

For 2018, company management expects to generate consolidated net revenue in excess of $120 million. KanKan's Artificial Intelligence Platform will be the primary driver of the growth as its revenue rapidly increases. For the year ending December 31, 2018, management expects KanKan to generate more than $50 million in net revenue.

Remark Holdings management also indicated it expects its travel & entertainment segment to generate gross revenue of more than $375 million and net revenue between approximately $70 million to $80 million, with an EBITDA margin approximating 12% to 15% of net revenue, during 2018.

Conference Call Information

Mr. Tao and Remark Holdings' CFO Douglas Osrow will hold a conference call today (March 29, 2018) at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss these financial results. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses in many industries. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content. The company's U.S. operations are headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California, and its China operations are headquartered in Chengdu, China with additional operations in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hangzhou. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulation. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

[Tables to follow]

REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)













December 31,

2017

2016 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,632

$ 6,893 Restricted cash 11,670

9,405 Trade accounts receivable 3,673

1,372 Prepaid expense and other current assets 5,518

3,323 Notes receivable, current 290

181 Assets held for sale —

— Total current assets 43,783

21,174 Restricted cash —

2,250 Notes receivable 100

190 Property and equipment, net 13,387

15,531 Investment in unconsolidated affiliate 1,030

1,030 Intangibles, net 23,946

37,406 Goodwill 20,099

26,763 Other long-term assets 1,192

1,355 Total assets $ 103,537

$ 105,699







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Accounts payable $ 17,857

$ 16,546 Accrued expense and other current liabilities 16,679

13,965 Deferred merchant booking 9,027

6,991 Deferred revenue 5,807

4,072 Note payable 3,000

— Current maturities of long-term debt, net of debt issuance cost 38,085

100 Capital lease obligations —

179 Total current liabilities 90,455

41,853 Long-term debt, less current portion and net of debt issuance cost —

37,825 Warrant liability 89,169

25,030 Other liabilities 3,501

3,591 Total liabilities 183,125

108,299







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,406,026

and 22,232,004 shares issued and outstanding; each at December 31, 2017

and 2016, respectively 28

22 Additional paid-in-capital 220,117

190,507 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 115

(16) Accumulated deficit (299,848)

(193,113) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (79,588)

(2,600) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 103,537

$ 105,699

REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Year Ended December 31,

2017

2016 Revenue, net 70,601



59,328









Cost and expense





Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 16,909



11,155

Sales and marketing 23,600



19,541

Technology and development 3,551



2,796

General and administrative 37,689



36,460

Depreciation and amortization 11,070



10,299

Impairments 14,646



1,159

Other operating expense 515



515

Total cost and expense 107,980



81,925









Operating loss (37,379)



(22,597)

Other income (expense)





Interest expense (4,645)



(4,685)

Other income, net 23



29

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



(9,157)

Change in fair value of warrant liability (64,139)



5,790

Other loss (317)



(313)

Total other income, net (69,078)



(8,336)









Income (loss) before income taxes (106,457)



(30,933)

Provision for income taxes (278)



(746)

Net loss (106,735)



(31,679)

Other comprehensive income (loss)





Foreign currency translation adjustments 131



—

Comprehensive loss (106,604)



(31,679)









Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 23,763



20,529

Net loss per share, basic and diluted (4.49)



(1.54)



