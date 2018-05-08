Remark Holdings Sets First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call for Monday, May 14, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET

LAS VEGAS, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and digital media properties, including Vegas.com, will hold a conference call on Monday, May 14, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
Remark Holdings' Chairman and CEO Kai-Shing Tao and CFO Douglas Osrow will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at 949-574-3860.
Date: Monday, May 14, 2018
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-Free Number: 888-394-8218
International Number: 323-701-0225
Conference ID: 263001
The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay via the investor section of the company's website here.
A replay of the call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 18, 2018.
Toll-Free Replay Number: 844-512-2921
International Replay Number: 412-317-6671
Replay ID: 263001
About Remark Holdings, Inc.
Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses in many industries. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com.
Company Contact:
Douglas Osrow, CFO
Remark Holdings, Inc.
dosrow@remarkholdings.com
702-701-9514, ext. 3025
Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
Liolios Group, Inc.
MARK@liolios.com
949-574-3860
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remark-holdings-sets-first-quarter-2018-earnings-call-for-monday-may-14-2018-at-830-am-et-300644228.html
SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.
