Remark Holdings Sets Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for November 12, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Nov 01, 2019, 09:00 ET
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced that the Company's conference call to review third quarter 2019 results will be on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.
The live conference may be accessed via telephone or online webcast.
Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-Free Number: 800.263.0877
International Number: 646.828.8143
Conference ID: 6600270
Online Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136943
Participants are advised to dial into the call or login for the live webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 pm Eastern time on the same day through November 17, 2019.
Toll-Free Replay Number: 844.512.2921
International Replay Number: 412.317.6671
Replay ID: 6600270
About Remark Holdings, Inc.
Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content and ecommerce solutions. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com.
Company Contact:
E. Brian Harvey
Remark Holdings, Inc.
ebharvey@remarkholdings.com
702.701.9514
SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.
Share this article