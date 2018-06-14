Remark Holdings to Participate in the ROTH London Conference on June 20, 2018

ROTH Capital Partners' event will give institutional investors extensive interaction with management teams from approximately 50 leading small- and mid-cap companies in the technology, cleantech and industrial sectors.

Mr. Tao will host one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. For additional information or to schedule a meeting with Mr. Tao, please contact Remark Holdings' investor relations team at MARK@liolios.com.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content and ecommerce solutions. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com.

Company Contact:

Kai-Shing Tao or Douglas Osrow

Remark Holdings, Inc.

stao@remarkholdings.com or dosrow@remarkholdings.com

702-701-9514

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Liolios Group, Inc.

MARK@liolios.com

949-574-3860

