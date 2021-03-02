RE/MAX Announces Keynote Speakers for First-Ever Hybrid R4 Convention

DENVER, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, the #1 name in real estate*, announced its upcoming RE/MAX R4 hybrid convention, dubbed "R4 Your Way," will feature Dave Ramsey, a #1 national best-selling author, personal finance expert and host of The Dave Ramsey Show, as a keynote speaker. Iconic RE/MAX leaders also join the lineup of featured speakers including RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. CEO Adam Contos, RE/MAX Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder Dave Liniger, and RE/MAX Chief Customer Officer Nick Bailey. The world-class event will be held from Tuesday, March 23, to Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Orlando, Florida, and for the first time ever is open to virtual attendees. Affiliates and their invited guests based in any of the more than 110 countries and territories with a RE/MAX presence are encouraged to attend.

During the annual RE/MAX convention known for its global attendance, unrivaled education and headline-grabbing entertainers, virtual and in-person attendees will have the opportunity to hear from world-class thought leaders and industry disruptors, including:

Dave Ramsey, Best-Selling Author, Personal Finance Expert

Ramsey has authored seven national best-selling books including "The Total Money Makeover," "EntreLeadership" and "Smart Money Smart Kids." Since 1992, Ramsey has helped people regain control of their money, build wealth and enhance their lives. He also serves as CEO of Ramsey Solutions.

Jon Cheplak, Real Estate Broker/Agent Speaker, Coach and Consultant at Cheplak Live

Jon Cheplak is the creator of the Broker Team Profit Machine program that speeds up business growth and increases profits through the attraction, development, and retention of productive agents. Cheplak is a highly sought-after real estate leader and productivity coach.

Jared James, Speaker, Author, Coach at Jared James Enterprises

Jared James has become one of the best follows today on places like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, LinkedIn and on his popular podcast, Today with Jared James, because of his no nonsense advice, motivation and real-world sales tips and videos. He's an in-demand speaker, entrepreneur and author of the book "Get out of YOUR way!" His company, Jared James Enterprises, has become one of the most effective coaching companies around, helping thousands of students learn how to create more predictable businesses.

Judy LaDeur, Speaker, Coach, Consultant at Judy LaDeur International

As a consultant and trainer to the real estate industry, Judy LaDeur has helped many companies dramatically increase their market position in just one year. She conducts her workshops with proven systems, techniques and "how to" information guaranteed to make a difference in your office.

"Our goal is for people to walk away from the 2021 R4 convention with lessons they can immediately implement into their business to help them be more successful," said Pam Harris, RE/MAX Senior Vice President of Customer Experience. "RE/MAX agents around the world will be able to tune in to hear from high caliber, engaging speakers during R4. We've chosen experts who can speak to topics relevant to everyone – like Dave Ramsey addressing financial planning – and planned more than 70 impactful sessions, all designed to motivate and educate the most productive agents in the industry."

Seizing the opportunity to engage the entire network, presentations will be translated during the March 23-25 event, both audibly and visually, into 17 languages, including Arabic, Bengali, Chinese (Simplified & Traditional), Dutch, English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Tamil and Vietnamese.

Registration for the virtual 2021 RE/MAX R4 experience is now open. RE/MAX affiliates can find more information here.

