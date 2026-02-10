REMAX Expands Unmatched Global Footprint with New Master Franchise in Libya and Office Launch in Baku, Azerbaijan

Expansions highlight the global strength of the REMAX brand and the growing demand for professional, productive real estate agents

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REMAX®, the No. 1 name in real estate1, and a global leader in real estate franchising, today announced the continued growth of its worldwide network with the sale of master franchise rights in Libya as well as the opening of a new REMAX office in Baku, Azerbaijan. These milestones underscore the brand's ongoing global presence in more than 120 countries and territories – and its mission to elevate real estate business standards around the world.

"Expanding into Libya and opening an office in Azerbaijan reinforces our goal of delivering world‑class real estate professionalism everywhere people buy and sell homes or properties," said Shawna Gilbert, Senior Vice President of REMAX Global and Commercial. "We're thrilled to welcome such strong local leaders to the REMAX network."

REMAX Libya

The new regional operations of REMAX Libya are headquartered in Tripoli and is led by Region Owners Zyead Ghattour and Alhareth Ghattour, with Regional Director Ali Milad overseeing day‑to‑day operations.

With more than a decade of hands‑on experience buying and selling real estate in the Libyan market, the Region Owners bring both deep local insight and proven operational experience, including in franchise management of an international franchise brand.

"Throughout our travels, we saw REMAX thriving in markets around the world," said Alhareth Ghattour. "We believe Libya is ready for a more modern, structured approach to real estate. REMAX represents a chance to introduce global professionalism to a market that's evolving and full of long‑term potential."

REMAX Libya is positioned to play a transformative role in further shaping the country's real estate industry with its structure and global best practices. By leveraging the brand's comprehensive ecosystem – including innovative AI-driven technology, a powerful global referral network and proven operational systems – REMAX Libya aims to elevate national real estate standards and deliver a more consistent, transparent experience. The leadership team believes these tools will empower agents to be more productive and professional while providing buyers and sellers with trusted, modern and credible real estate services.

"Our philosophy has always been 'now, not tomorrow,' and we believe the timing is exactly right for the REMAX brand to enter the Libyan market," said Alhareth Ghattour. "While the industry is still developing, it grows stronger each year. This is the moment to establish a solid foundation, introduce true global standards and grow alongside the market as it matures."

REMAX Libya plans to sell and open its first independently owned and operated offices in Tripoli within the next few months. The region intends to roll out a phased expansion strategy, ultimately building a nationwide network rooted in transparency, education and globally consistent service standards.

REMAX 1st Realty

In Azerbaijan, REMAX welcomes REMAX 1st Realty, led by İdris Cengiz, an entrepreneur with 16 years of experience in the construction industry and six years in real estate investment consultancy. The already opened 2000 square foot impressive office is headquartered in Baku.

Cengiz was drawn to the REMAX brand for its global reputation, proven systems and the professionalism it brings to every level of the real estate process.

"The Azerbaijani real estate market is undergoing rapid growth with increasing urban development, foreign investment and a young, dynamic workforce," Cengiz said. "There's a clear need for international standards, reliable education and structured systems. REMAX offers exactly the type of model that can elevate the expectations of agents and consumers alike."

REMAX 1st Realty aims to introduce higher service standards, embrace REMAX technology and referral systems, and support the development of full‑time professional agents.

Global Growth Momentum

With these newest additions, REMAX continues its long‑standing commitment to strengthening its already unmatched global presence. The REMAX network is comprised of more than 145,000 agents in over 8,500 offices and a presence in more than 120 countries and territories, making it one of the largest and most productive real estate brands in the world.

"REMAX continues to see strong demand for our professional, productive real estate model in markets around the world," said Gilbert. "These expansions reflect both the power of the REMAX brand and the growing desire for the systems and standards our network delivers."

These additions add to a series of recent global growth milestones for REMAX, including significant expansions in Canada, Cote d'Ivoire, Morocco, Malaysia and Hawaii.

1Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

