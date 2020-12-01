RE/MAX Launches Miracle Mask Campaign to Benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC is partnering with kids to raise funds for Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals. Starting today, Miracle Masks, a pack of three face coverings featuring artwork by a patient and siblings served by the organization, are available for purchase at rem.ax/MiracleMasks. The final designs were selected after receiving more than 15,000 votes on the RE/MAX Facebook and Instagram accounts. Each pack costs $30, with $15 from each sale donated to the buyer's local CMN Hospital.

The masks feature artwork by Ashton Zuri, age 10, who receives treatment for Chronic Kidney Disease at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio; his sister Addison, age 7; and Sophia Erickson whose brother, Matthew, was treated for brain cancer at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. RE/MAX worked with Approved Supplier and promotional supply company BlinkSwag to create the custom masks. The masks are available to purchase on the BlinkSwag website.

When brainstorming their designs, both Zari siblings said they wanted to impart positivity. Addison's mask design encourages the wearer to "Dream Big," while Ashton's message to "Be A Kind-A-Saurus" instantly won the hearts of voters.

"I made my mask to inspire people to be more kind, and I added a dinosaur because they're one of my favorite things," Ashton said.

Sophia received the most votes out of the 30 designs featured in the social media campaign.

"I drew the CMN Hospitals logo and the word hope because CMN Hospitals gives so much hope to our family and many other families," Sophia said. "When my mom tells my brother's story, she mentions hope a lot. And now with coronavirus going on, everybody needs a little bit of hope right about now."

The Covid-19 pandemic has severely impacted fundraising for the 170 member CMN Hospitals. In a Q2 survey, hospitals reported losing an average of $67 million in revenue. At the same time, 67% of hospitals indicated they would not be able to meet their needs in the next year without increases in donations.

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, hospital donations have decreased at a time when costs are increasing and the need for care is greater than ever," said Kayla Roofe, Senior Social Media Manager for RE/MAX who helped organize the campaign. "Our hope is that funds raised through the Miracle Mask campaign will help fill this critical gap. Giving Tuesday is a great reminder that we're all in this together, and it's important to support organizations doing good in your community. Helping kids and their families is a wonderful cause to support on this national day of giving."

The Miracle Mask campaign is just the beginning of a season of RE/MAX fundraising for CMN Hospitals. A virtual auction with luxury items, including a Ferragamo Italian leather handbag, a case of rare wine, and a private villa in Cabo San Lucas, also launched today at www.bidpal.net/miracleauction. Additionally, RE/MAX affiliates are organizing virtual toy drives around the country to help fight isolation and bring joy to patients of their local children's hospital this holiday season.

"Now, more than ever, RE/MAX agents are united in their mission to help kids get the care they need," says Mike Reagan, RE/MAX Senior Vice President of Industry Relations and Global Growth & Development. "CMN Hospitals offer leading treatment, support, and most of all, hope, for patients and their families, and we're proud to partner with them in their mission."

RE/MAX became a corporate sponsor of CMN Hospitals in 1992. The RE/MAX Miracle Home Program, where many agents make a donation after a closed transaction, is the cornerstone of the partnership. Agents also raise funds in a variety of other ways, including organizing live auctions and hosting community festivals. In April, it was announced that the grand total of donations since the partnership began had crossed the $160 million mark.

