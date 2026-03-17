REMAX Makes Bold Move in Support of Consumer Transparency, Becomes a Leading Brand to Align with Zillow Preview to Elevate the Homebuying and Selling Experience

New agreement brings greater exposure and visibility to pre-market listings before homes go active – strengthening trust and market insights.

DENVER, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REMAX®, the No. 1 name in real estate1, today announced it is one of the first real estate brands to align with Zillow PreviewSM, giving participating REMAX brokerages early listing exposure to an average of 235 million monthly users – the largest consumer real estate audience online2. Through Zillow Preview, agents can publicly pre-market their coming soon-type listings on Zillow and Trulia, helping them reach a wider audience and gain higher search results before homes officially go on the market.

At a time when the industry is navigating differing viewpoints on private listings, REMAX remains focused on consumers' best interests – prioritizing transparency and the broadest possible access to available homes for sale. This new arrangement also supports agents and reinforces their position as industry leaders committed to consumer trust.

"REMAX is taking a stand on behalf of consumers, as they are the most important voice in real estate. At the same time, this alignment highlights how REMAX is meeting the industry where it is today – helping agents win more listings, gain earlier exposure for their sellers, and connect directly with buyers," said REMAX CEO Erik Carlson. "It levels the playing field in local markets and underscores our commitment to serving consumers and agents alike."

Through Zillow Preview, agents can help their clients gauge market interest and make confident, informed decisions throughout the process. It supports the idea of greater openness and aligns with what today's buyers and sellers want and deserve.

"Purchasing a home is one of the largest financial decisions most people ever make, and they should have full clarity about their options," Carlson said.

"With Zillow Preview, REMAX is offering early exposure on the most visited real estate app and website in the country – without locking inventory inside private networks," said Jeremy Wacksman, CEO of Zillow Group. "That's a meaningful advantage for buyers, sellers and agents."

Adds REMAX President Chris Lim: "We're proud to be among the first brands supporting this solution, because it serves the interests of everyone involved. Buyers see a wider range of available properties, sellers get the most exposure for their listings, and both buyers and sellers become more likely to work with a trusted, productive REMAX professional."

For participating REMAX agents, Zillow Preview listings will receive more marketing reach and engagement through the most visited real estate portal in the U.S.3 That adds to the already global visibility remax.com, the No. 1 most visited real estate franchisor site, affords agents' listings.4

At the same time, Zillow Preview offers consumers earlier insight into what's coming to the market, providing buyers with a broader view of their options and giving sellers valuable feedback about how their home may be received once it's fully listed.

By being a foundational company to enter into a strategic partnership with Zillow Preview, REMAX continues to elevate the most important voice in real estate – the consumer's – while supporting agents with tools that enhance trust, clarity and connection at every step of the transaction.

1 Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

2 Source: Zillow internal data for full-year 2025

3 Source: Comscore data for January 2023 - December 2025

4 Source: Based on Comscore report of 2025 data for U.S. real estate franchisor among website visits in the "Business and Consumer Services/Real Estate" category.

About the REMAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 145,000 agents in over 8,500 offices and a presence in more than 120 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. REMAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network® and other charities. To learn more about REMAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about REMAX, please visit news.remax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project," "anticipate," "may," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Zillow Preview program, the benefits of such program, including increased marketing reach and more meaningful engagement. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily accurately indicate the times at which such performance or results may be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, (1) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (2) changes in business and economic activity in general, including enacted and proposed tariffs and other trade policies which could impact the global economy, (3) the Company's ability to attract and retain quality franchisees, (4) the Company's franchisees' ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (5) changes in laws and regulations, (6) the Company's ability to enhance, market, and protect its brands, (7) the Company's ability to implement its technology initiatives, (8) risks related to recent changes in the Company's leadership team, (9) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, (10) the nature and amount of the exclusion of charges in future periods when determining Adjusted EBITDA is subject to uncertainty and may not be similar to such charges in prior periods, and (11) those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.remaxholdings.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC