remedi Expands Waste Tracking and Reporting to Support Hospital Sustainability and Procurement Teams

Enhanced visibility helps healthcare systems measure landfill diversion, compliance, and operational performance

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- remedi, a fully permitted regulated medical waste processor, announced the expansion of its waste tracking and reporting capabilities to help hospital systems better measure landfill diversion, compliance outcomes, and operational performance as sustainability initiatives continue to mature across healthcare.

As hospital networks establish formal sustainability programs and environmental reporting requirements, many are discovering that traditional medical waste services provide limited visibility beyond basic compliance documentation. Procurement, operations, and sustainability teams are increasingly seeking clearer insight into waste volumes, disposition methods, and landfill impact across facilities.

remedi's integrated model allows regulated medical waste to be tracked from pickup through treatment and final disposition, enabling healthcare systems to better understand where waste is going and how landfill diversion goals are being met. This expanded reporting capability supports internal sustainability reviews, executive reporting, and long-term waste reduction planning.

"Healthcare organizations are being asked to report on outcomes, not just processes," said Monica Kugler, VP of Operations at remedi. "Providing clearer visibility into waste handling and landfill diversion allows hospital teams to connect compliance, sustainability, and operational decision-making in a meaningful way."

Because remedi manages transportation, treatment, and downstream disposition with its own personnel, fleet, and facilities, waste data is captured consistently across locations and service lines. This structure reduces reliance on fragmented third-party reporting and gives healthcare systems a more reliable foundation for sustainability tracking.

As healthcare organizations continue to align environmental responsibility with operational efficiency and cost control, interest is growing in waste management partners that can deliver both measurable outcomes and transparent reporting. remedi expects expanded tracking and reporting to play an increasingly important role in hospital sustainability strategies throughout 2026.

About remedi

remedi is a fully permitted regulated medical waste processor providing turnkey services from collection through treatment and final disposition. Through recycling-enabled processing and enhanced reporting, remedi helps healthcare systems reduce landfill reliance while maintaining compliance, safety, and operational transparency.

