Reminder: MSA Safety to Host Investor Day on May 22, 2024

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), a global leader in the development of advanced safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures, reminds investors, financial analysts, and other stakeholders that the company will host an Investor Day in New York City on May 22, 2024. Presentations are expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and conclude at approximately 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

Steve Blanco, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lee McChesney, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, along with other key members of executive management, will provide an in-depth review of the company's business, growth strategy and financial performance. The event will include formal presentations and Q&A sessions with senior leadership.

A live webcast of the meeting and the presentation slides will be accessible on MSA Safety's Investor Relations website at http://investors.msasafety.com. Interested parties are encouraged to register for the live webcast in advance at https://events.convene.com/MSA-Safety-Investor-Day-2024. Those unable to attend in-person or watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast following the conclusion of the event.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2023 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

