Reminder of October Deadline to File Injury or Loss Claims Resulting from Northern California Fires

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (together "PG&E") shared a reminder about the bankruptcy court-approved deadline, called the Bar Date, for filing claims against PG&E.

Current and former California residents and business owners who suffered any loss or injury—including wrongful death, property damage, or other harm—resulting from the Northern California fires must file a claim in PG&E's Chapter 11 cases no later than October 21, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) to preserve any rights to payment or other compensation.

If those who are affected do not submit a proof of claim by this deadline, they may be barred from filing a claim against PG&E and give up rights to any payment or other compensation.

Claims can be filed online, by U.S. Mail or at one of six PG&E Claim Service Centers. For complete details on who is eligible to file a claim and how to file a claim visit: www.pgewildfireinfo.com or call the toll-free information line: (844) 627-5328.

Claims may be submitted in person

350 Salem Street, Chico, CA 95928

95928 231 "D" Street, Marysville, CA 95901

95901 1850 Soscol Ave., Ste 105, Napa, CA 94559

94559 1567 Huntoon Street , Oroville , C A 95965

, , C A 95965 3600 Meadow View Road, Redding, C A 96002

111 Stony Circle, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Claims may be filed by U.S. mail to the court-appointed claims and noticing agent:

PG&E Corporation Claims Processing Center

c/o Prime Clerk LLC

Grand Central Station

P.O. Box 4850

New York, NY 10163-4850

Before any distribution payments are made, PG&E must file a Plan of Reorganization and Disclosure Statement with the bankruptcy court that will explain the claim distribution process and the amounts that will be paid on account of allowed claims.

The Northern California fires include, but are not limited to, the following fires: 37, Adobe, Atlas, Blue, Butte, Camp, Cascade, Cherokee, Ghost Ship, Honey, La Porte, Lobo, Maacama, McCourtney, Norrbom, Nuns, Partrick, Pocket, Point, Pressley, Pythian (a.k.a. Oakmont), Redwood, Sullivan, Sulphur and Tubbs.

For more information including important court documents such as the bar date notice, the proof of claim form and other detailed information concerning who is eligible to file a claim, how to file it and email updates, visit: www.pgewildfireinfo.com, or call (844) 627-5328.

