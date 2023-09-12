Remit Choice Limited secures multiple accolades at the esteemed Global Brand Awards

Remit Choice Limited has won the "Best Online Payment Platform," "Most Innovative Online Remittance App," and "Most Trusted Online Payment Platform" for the year 2023.

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prestigious Global Brand Awards, a revered yearly occasion orchestrated by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) in the United Kingdom, strives to honour worldwide brands that distinguish themselves across diverse industries, all the while ensuring that readers are abreast of pivotal trends in the realm of branding. Amidst this distinguished exhibition of accomplishment. Remit Choice Limited has solidified its position as a trailblazer, undergoing a thorough evaluation facilitated by an external assessment agency. This meticulous assessment encompassed a wide array of factors, including the excellence of their services, customer satisfaction levels, innovative digital strategies, strategic partnerships, and advancements in expanding their business offerings. The comprehensive evaluation highlights Remit Choice Limited's commitment to providing exceptional financial solutions and showcases their dedication to enhancing customer experiences through cutting-edge technology and strategic collaborations. This recognition underscores Remit Choice Limited's unwavering dedication to excellence in the realm of online financial transactions.

Commenting on Remit Choice Limited winning the awards, Jay Reddy, Director of Global Brands Magazine, said, "We are thrilled to congratulate Remit Choice Limited on their remarkable achievement at the Global Brand Awards 2023. Winning not one, but three prestigious titles – "Best Online Payment Platform," "Most Innovative Online Remittance App," and "Most Trusted Online Payment Platform" – is a true testament to Remit Choice's unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation in the fintech industry. At Global Brands Magazine, we recognize and celebrate organizations that push the boundaries of what's possible, and Remit Choice has undoubtedly demonstrated their commitment to redefining online payment solutions. These awards not only highlight their cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interfaces but also acknowledge the trust they've garnered from millions of users worldwide."

Commenting on winning the awards, Remit Choice's CEO, commented, "Our ultimate goal is to serve communities globally by becoming the preferred choice for people seeking to send money across borders. At Remit Choice, we're not just doing remittances; we focus to empowering lives, transforming economies, and creating a world where everyone has a fair chance to flourish. We strive to facilitate seamless international money transfers, empowering millions of overseas individuals and supporting their loved ones back home. Our unwavering determination and hard work have made us a true testament to enhancing the lives of those we serve.

About Remit Choice Limited

With its user-friendly and intuitive remittance app, Remit Choice has set a new standard for real-time innovation, propelling it ahead of its competitors. Users have been captivated by the app's seamless interface, making sending money across borders a breeze. Quick sign-up procedures allow for instant access to a wide array of features, including easy payment history tracking with just a single tap. The platform boasts three flexible modes of payment: Cash pickup, Mobile Wallet, and Bank transfer, catering to diverse user preferences and needs. Moreover, the quality assurance team at Remit Choice diligently follows up on every transaction, ensuring compliance at every level to prevent any illicit activities.

With this impressive feat, Remit Choice has solidified its position as an industry trailblazer, driving innovation, and fostering financial inclusion on a global scale. As it continues to make strides in the remittance landscape, Remit Choice aims to set new benchmarks for the industry and empower individuals worldwide to access secure, efficient, and cost-effective financial services.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The magazine covers a wide range of industries, including fashion, beauty, technology, and more. It is targeted towards business executives and marketing professionals, offering insights and analysis on brand building and management. The Magazine has over 9.5 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines in the world. With over 9.5 million monthly visitors and 14 million page views, GBM is one of the most esteemed online magazines globally. The magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, boasting over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

About the Global Brand Awards

The Global Brand Awards is an annual event that celebrates the accomplishments of the world's leading brands. These awards honour brands across various categories, including innovation, sustainability, customer experience, and more. The aim is to showcase best practices in branding, marketing, and customer engagement while providing recognition and exposure for the winning brands. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080309/4043105/GBM_AWARDS_2023_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Global Brands Magazine