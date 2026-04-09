Remodel Health posts record growth in 2025, expands leadership team

Business expansion propels Remodel Health forward with continued momentum in 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remodel Health, the nation's leading individual coverage health reimbursement arrangement (ICHRA) provider, reports a record year in 2025, building further momentum entering 2026. The company achieved more than 150% in profitable sales growth of its flagship product and is coming off its strongest first quarter in history.

"Reaching more than 100,000 lives while maintaining a 90% net revenue retention rate reflects the strength of our platform and the growing demand for ICHRA," said Austin Lehman, CEO at Remodel Health. "As the market leader, we're focused on expanding our impact in 2026 and shaping the future of employer-sponsored health benefits."

2025 highlights

Remodel Health added several key leaders to its executive team, including Tim Harvey as Chief Financial Officer, Bill Williams as Head of Product, and Andy Clark as Chief Marketing Officer. These additions bring deep expertise across finance, product innovation, and go-to-market strategy, positioning the company to scale effectively and meet increased demand.

To support this trajectory, Remodel Health has expanded its broader team, surpassing 200 employees. This continued investment in talent enables the company to deliver high-quality, white-glove service and an innovative technology platform to its growing base of employers and employees nationwide.

2026 market momentum

Industry data shows ICHRA adoption has increased by more than 1,000% since 2020. As the ICHRA marketplace continues to expand, employers are increasingly seeking predictable, budget-friendly solutions for their workforces. At the same time, employees benefit from the flexibility to choose the individual health plans that best meet their needs.

Remodel Health is leading this surge, with ICHRA-related revenue now twice what it was at this point last year. The company's financial strength enables long-term investments in customer success, technology, and operational excellence, setting it apart from other ICHRA providers.

Technology innovation is a key driver of growth in 2026. With Bill Williams, former Senior Director of Product Management at Oscar Health, joining as Head of Product, Remodel Health is focused on building capabilities that scale our platform and enable our team of ICHRA experts to maximize time spent on high-value customer interactions.

"The Remodel team has built a robust foundational platform that has proven it can scale across states, carriers, and partners for employer groups of all sizes," Williams said. "In 2026, we're revamping our user experiences and workflows so that navigating the change from traditional employer insurance to ICHRA is more intuitive, transparent, and dependable."

Premier ICHRA event in May

Remodel Health hosts the premier annual ICHRA conference, AIM, that brings together employers, brokers, and HR leaders from across the country. Remodel Health is gearing up for AIM 2026: Aligning ICHRA Minds, happening May 20-22 in Indianapolis.

About Remodel Health

Remodel Health offers the most complete ICHRA solution in the industry, combining intuitive technology with expert, personalized support. Since 2015, Remodel Health has empowered employers nationwide to offer modern health benefits that attract and retain top talent. In December 2024, growth equity firm Oak HC/FT acquired Remodel Health to accelerate innovation and expand access to individual market solutions.

SOURCE Remodel Health