Remodel Health Raises More Than $100 Million to Continue Expansion in ICHRA Market

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remodel Health , the #1 Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) provider for brokers, today announced it has raised more than $100 million from Oak HC/FT and Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) in growth funding.

Remodel offers an end-to-end, white-labeled tech platform that supports employers and employees with everything they need to launch and access their ICHRA plans, including plan creation and administration, call center support, automated quoting, employee onboarding, HRIS integrations and payments with carriers and access to ancillary products. Starting with the group to individual health insurance shift in 2015, Remodel has become a dominant player in the ICHRA space, bolstered by the acquisition of PeopleKeep in early 2024. Together, the two companies are uniquely positioned to serve small, medium and large employers, with a suite of products across ICHRA and QSEHRA. With this investment from Oak HC/FT and Hercules Capital, Remodel will look to continue its national expansion.

Remodel stands apart from the competitive set with its meaningful scale and a go-to-market motion defined by its white-glove service, deep broker relationships and easy-to-understand approach to marketing and sales. Importantly, as employer health insurance premiums continue to increase, ICHRA provides Remodel's customers with predictable annual benefits costs, driving stability and an average of 30% savings for the office of the CFO. Over the past 12 months, Remodel has focused more on partnering with insurance brokers and agencies to support its ICHRA expansion across the U.S. As a result, the Remodel business grew 11x YoY in broker-led ICHRA bookings and this will be a key area of growth and expansion for the business moving forward.

"We are on a mission to resource organizations with missions that matter, partnering with employers and their brokers to do so. Remodel Co-Founders Justin Clements and Scott Lingle and I started trailblazing in 2015, and PeopleKeep founder Paul Zane Pilzer identified this shift like pension to 401(k) in the early 2000's," said Austin Lehman, CEO of Remodel Health. "We are now seeing it begin to come to fruition. The Oak team have been great dreamers with us and have great connections in the insurance payer space to accelerate growth and help increase access to medical care and resource organizations with missions that matter."

ICHRA was created in 2020 as a flexible alternative to traditional group health insurance, offering choices around contribution levels to employers and more personalized options around benefits for employees. Similar to a 401K, employers of any size can provide an allowance of pre-tax dollars to their employees. This is used by employees for the purchase of some or all of their healthcare premiums for insurance bought on the ACA exchanges. It offers an exciting cost-savings proposition for employers, particularly small and mid-size ones, who want to offer health insurance to their teams, by allowing them to move their employees to state risk pools to help offset costs, instead of trying to level-fund or self-insure.

"We have been looking at the ICHRA space for a few years now, waiting for a stand out company with the combination of hyper-scaling potential, an ambitious go-to-market strategy and focused dedication from the leadership team," said Andrew Adams, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Oak HC/FT. "We are honored that the Remodel team chose to partner with us and cannot wait to support them in their efforts to build out the ICHRA market for employers and brokers across the U.S."

Since its launch, the ICHRA market has been steadily increasing and is projected to 10X by 2032. According to the HRA Council, ICHRA adoption increased 29% from 2023 to 2024, with Applicable Large Employers growing at the highest rate - of 84%. Remodel's approach to distribution and plan partnership best positions them to take advantage of this growth, now and in the future.

About Remodel Health

Remodel Health is the expert guide for employers and brokers navigating the complexities of transitioning to ICHRA. With nearly a decade of experience in the individual health benefits space, our proprietary software and licensed health benefits experts deliver tailored solutions for businesses with 100 to 10,000 employees. Committed to best-in-class customer service, we provide hands-on support throughout the process, ensuring successful implementation and long-term success. Learn more about how we transform health benefits at remodelhealth.com.

About PeopleKeep

PeopleKeep specializes in helping small and midsize businesses offer affordable, flexible health benefits through the ICHRA and qualified small employer HRA (QSEHRA). By focusing on expanding access to coverage for employees often overlooked by traditional employer-sponsored plans due to cost and complexity, PeopleKeep empowers small employers to thrive. With easy-to-use software, automated compliance, and a seamless employee experience, PeopleKeep is committed to simplifying benefits administration and making health coverage more accessible.

About Oak HC/FT

Oak HC/FT is a venture and growth equity firm specializing in investments in fintech and healthcare. Using partnership as a foundation, Oak HC/FT guides companies and founders at every stage, from seed to growth, to create businesses that make a measurable and lasting impact. Founded in 2014, Oak HC/FT has invested in over 85 portfolio companies and has over $5.3 billion in assets under management. Oak HC/FT is headquartered in Stamford, CT, with an office in San Francisco, CA. Follow Oak HC/FT on LinkedIn and X and learn more at https://www.oakhcft.com/.

About Hercules Capital, Inc.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology and life sciences industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $21 billion to over 660 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing. Companies interested in learning more about financing opportunities should contact [email protected].

