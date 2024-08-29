Remodel Health Relocates to New Headquarters to Support Growing Workforce

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remodel Health, the nation's leading Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) provider, is proud to announce its relocation to a new, expanded headquarters in downtown Indianapolis. This move reflects the company's rapid growth over the past year and strengthens its commitment to fostering a vibrant, in-person workforce.

The new headquarters, located near I-65 and the Eli Lilly campus, now spans two floors, doubling the space of Remodel Health's previous office. Visible from both I-65 and I-70W, the new signage marks the company's growing presence. Remodel Health is committed to its local roots as an Indiana-based business, creating job opportunities and contributing to the state's economy. This expansion strengthens its ability to innovate in health benefits while maintaining solid connections with local partners and clients, driving impact in Indiana and nationwide.

"Our team has grown by 50% in the past year alone," said Austin Lehman, CEO of Remodel Health. "Between the acquisition of PeopleKeep and our summer hiring boom, we needed a space to accommodate our expanding workforce and create an environment conducive to collaboration and innovation."

This move underscores Remodel Health's significant achievement as it approaches its 10th year in business, a milestone marked by record-setting growth and success in the health benefits sector. The company has become the #1 ICHRA provider for brokers, helping organizations of all sizes transition to individual coverage health plans with white-glove service and personalized support.

This remarkable growth trajectory has not gone unnoticed. Remodel Health has consistently been recognized for its rapid expansion and industry impact, earning a spot on the Indianapolis Business Journal's (IBJ) Fast 25 list in 2024, 2022, and 2021. Additionally, the company has made the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies multiple times, ranking at #521 in 2020, #758 in 2021, #1915 in 2022, #1818 in 2023, and #2447 in 2024.

Unlike many in the industry, Remodel Health proudly maintains an in-person workforce in Indianapolis, a key differentiator in today's hybrid and remote work era. "Our presence here in Indianapolis is an asset," Lehman adds. "It allows us to remain connected, foster stronger relationships, and create a unique culture that fuels our continued success."

With the relocation complete, Remodel Health is excited to continue its mission of innovating health benefits solutions that enable organizations to offer affordable, tailored healthcare options while empowering employees to take charge of their own health coverage.

For more information on Remodel Health's new headquarters and growth, visit https://remodelhealth.com/our-story/.

