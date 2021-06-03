Remote Desktop Access Vendor RemotePC adds Two-Factor Authentication with Time-based One time Passwords (TOTP), Enhancing Security for Remote Desktop Access

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePC™ is enhancing security for their leading remote desktop access service, now supporting Two-factor Authentication with Time-based One Time Passwords, helping to prevent access by unauthorized parties.

Having seen the number of remote workers increase since the start of the pandemic, the number of security issues due to remote access vulnerabilities has increased as well.

Security has to be the top priority for organizations who are allowing their employees to work from home, which is why RemotePC™ continues to bolster the service with the latest technologies so companies can be sure they are safe from attacks.

With the addition of Two-factor Authentication with TOTP, RemotePC™ is adding another security layer to keep any potential threats at bay. Once enabled, this process enhances security by requiring users to enter a verification code generated by the time-based OTP authenticator app installed on their mobile device while logging in to RemotePC™. This works with any 2FA app that supports the time-based one-time password protocol.

2FA with TOTP can be enabled by selecting 'Time based OTP authentication' as the preferred method of receiving their one-time verification code.

This feature is available with all RemotePC™ accounts including free trials, Consumer, Soho, Team, and Enterprise plans.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, cloud backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®,RemotePC™ and IBackup.



