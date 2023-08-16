Remote Patient Monitoring Adoption Increased over 300 Percent in Two Years

Vivalink's survey shows 81 percent of providers are currently using RPM compared to just 20 percent in 2021

CAMPBELL, Calif. , Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivalink , a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, announces the results of a survey of providers across the U.S., offering insights into the state of RPM adoption and the rapid rise of acute RPM and hospital-at-home programs. The recent survey showed that eighty one percent of clinicians are currently using RPM on patients (compared to 20 percent in the survey conducted in 2021 ) - a 305 percent increase. Furthermore, 84 percent of the total respondents currently using RPM also plan to increase their usage in 2024. This data indicates strong momentum for RPM in a post-pandemic environment and how it will shape the landscape of healthcare beyond the hospital walls.

Key insights from the survey include:

45 percent of providers utilize RPM for acute monitoring, such as hospital-at-home programs.

The most compelling reason driving adoption of RPM was rehospitalization, with improving patient outcomes and real-time vitals monitoring as other key benefits.

77 percent of providers predict that within the next five years RPM-based care will outpace traditional in-patient hospital care.

"The results of this survey clearly show the paradigm shift in healthcare has occurred. Where RPM adoption was promising just over two years ago, it's now an integral part of care models, according to providers," says Jiang Li, CEO of Vivalink. "With a vast majority of physicians already incorporating RPM into their practices and pledging increased usage in 2024, we expect RPM to develop across multiple specialties and improve patient outcomes."

RPM's role in healthcare is evolving and becoming more prevalent, creating patient-centered, accessible and cost-effective care. As Vivalink continues to pioneer digital health solutions, it remains dedicated to providing innovative programs and products that cater to the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients.

