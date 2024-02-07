Remote Video Monitoring Pioneer Pro-Vigil Names David Brown Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran sales and SaaS pro joins Pro-Vigil's executive team

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-Vigil , a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled remote video monitoring (RVM), management and deterrence solutions, today announced that David Brown has joined the company as chief revenue officer (CRO). In this role, Brown will profitably expand Pro-Vigil's market presence and maximize revenue by continuing to deliver outstanding customer outcomes.

Brown brings with him more than 25 years of experience in the technology and security industries. He has filled a variety of roles covering both the domestic and international markets. Brown was CSO at Vector Solutions, and held senior leadership positions at Fleetmatics (a fleet tracking company acquired by Verizon), Cisco WebEx and Corbis Corporation (a company owned by Bill Gates). He was most recently president and CRO of Sign In Solutions, a company that offers secure software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based visitor-management solutions. Over the last 10 years, Brown has been on the leadership teams that completed over 18 acquisitions and exits.

Brown says that businesses all over the world face a variety of factors that make physical security challenging. This includes regulations and the growing complexity of security requirements, an increasingly litigious environment, and the staffing challenges presented by a tight workforce.

"There are a lot of factors converging right now that put Pro-Vigil in a very strong position as the leader in AI-enabled RVM," Brown said. "We can provide our customers with tremendous video-monitoring-based security services that address modern challenges, without requiring adding staff. At the end of the day, customers are all that matter, and as Pro-Vigil's CRO, I will prioritize working with them and providing an overall superior customer experience."

Brown was most impressed by how Pro-Vigil had deployed AI in real-world environments. "There's a lot of hype talk today about AI, but Pro-Vigil is really walking the walk," he said. "The company has deployed AI, it works, and it makes our solutions smarter, better and much more efficient."

"David brings us a wealth of sales and SaaS experience and he knows first-hand that the key to revenue is happy customers," said Jeremy White, founder of Pro-Vigil. "This will be critical to us as we begin our next phase of growth and success."

About Pro-Vigil

Founded in 2006, Pro-Vigil provides AI-enabled remote video monitoring solutions to organizations across North America. The company provides both on-premises and mobile intelligent video monitoring systems, and 24x7 remote monitoring services. Unlike typical remote video monitoring services that require companies to make large up-front capital investments in equipment and installation, Pro-Vigil is pioneering the concept of Video Monitoring as a Service, where customers simply pay a monthly fee for monitoring services, with no capital investments required. Pro-Vigil is backed by The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm.

Media Contact:

Chris Ferreira

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (860) 604-0298

SOURCE Pro-Vigil, Inc.