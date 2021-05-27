RemotePC offers Industry's Leading Remote Desktop Access Solution for Consumers and Businesses with Enhanced Web Viewer

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePC™ , a leader in remote desktop access , is offering one of the industry's top remote access solutions for consumers and businesses of all sizes, enabling users to access their remote computers and companies to have their employees work effectively from anywhere.

Since the start of the pandemic, the demand for remote access has increased drastically with companies needing a fast, easy way to allow their employees to work from home while being just as productive as they would be in the office.

The cross-compatible remote desktop solution from RemotePC™ lets users establish a connection to their PC, Mac, or Linux machine from any device, allowing for convenient remote desktop access no matter the situation.

RemotePC™ Viewer Lite was recently enhanced for better performance allowing users to securely access their remote computers via a web browser with no need for a software download, RemotePC™ is the only remote access vendor that offers a web viewer option.

RemotePC™ also comes packed with features that make it the perfect solution for all types of users, such as:

Cross-platform compatible - access remote computers from PCs, Macs, Linux, Chromebooks, iOS or Android devices or even web browsers

Utilities - access files, transfer files, print documents, work with multiple monitors, record sessions, connect to devices in sleep mode, initiate remote reboot, or install applications

RemotePC™ Meeting - online meetings with built-in collaboration tools let users communicate with their team from anywhere

RemotePC™ HelpDesk - a web-based, high performance remote support solution that allows technicians to solve support issues from anywhere

For security, RemotePC™ uses industry-standard encryption to ensure secure sessions over computer networks. Users also set a personal key for each computer, providing an extra layer of protection at the device level. For privacy, users can set a blank host screen, so the computer being accessed remains blank throughout the remote access session. Each log-in is verified using two-step verification, and sign-ins from new devices can be authorized as a trusted device before users establish a connection.

RemotePC™ offers plans for personal users, small businesses, as well as medium to large enterprises and regularly offers first year discounts for new subscribers.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup. The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 200 Petabytes of data.

SOURCE IDrive Inc.