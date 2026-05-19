The Ultra-Limited Bourbon Pays Tribute to the Iron Horse with a Collectible New Expression Inspired by One of Baseball's Most Enduring Icons

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Remus Bourbon, the award-winning whiskey produced by MGP's Ross & Squibb Distillery, announced the launch of Remus Lou Gehrig Reserve Bourbon. Following the success of the brand's Remus Babe Ruth Reserve Bourbon in 2024 and 2025, this year's release honors Lou Gehrig, the iconic New York Yankees first baseman known as the "Iron Horse" for his extraordinary durability, humility, and enduring impact on the game.

Remus Bourbon Honors Baseball Legend Lou Gehrig with New Reserve Release

The limited-edition release is rich with symbolic details inspired by Gehrig's legendary career and legacy. Crafted by Master Distiller Ian Stirsman, Remus Lou Gehrig Reserve incorporates four distinct mash bills in tribute to Gehrig's legendary No. 4 jersey, while the bourbon's 109 proof pays homage to the 100th anniversary of his 109 RBI season in 1926, the first of his remarkable 13 consecutive seasons with 100 or more RBIs. Only 9,665 bottles of Remus Lou Gehrig Reserve will be released nationwide, commemorating each of Gehrig's career plate appearances. To take the experience and collectability a step further, a QR code on the back label allows consumers to scan and find out what Gehrig did in the game of their bottle's plate appearance.

"In the 1920s, only one man was worthy of following Babe Ruth in the lineup, and that was the great Lou Gehrig. In 2026, the same holds true," said Ian Stirsman. "Every detail was thoughtfully created to celebrate his legacy in a meaningful way, while maintaining the craftsmanship of Remus Bourbon that drinkers love and expect from our distillery."

Remus Lou Gehrig Reserve features 14% 2016 bourbon with a 44% rye mash bill, 70% 2017 bourbon with a 49% rye mash bill, 8% 2019 bourbon with a 99% corn mash bill, and 8% 2019 bourbon with a 36% rye mash bill. It opens with warm cinnamon and nutmeg on the nose, layered with hints of leather and clove. The palate delivers notes of brown sugar, plum and marshmallow before finishing with baking spice, toasted cedar, and lingering cinnamon. The bottle is adorned with an embossed baseball diamond-shape label and a baseball bat knob closure.

Accompanying the launch, Remus Bourbon will donate $9,665, one dollar for each of Gehrig's career plate appearances, to the Live Like Lou Foundation, an organization dedicated to funding research and supporting families affected by ALS. The brand will also extend the initiative to consumers through a social media campaign, donating an additional dollar for every like and comment on Remus Lou Gehrig Reserve launch content shared via Instagram (@remusbourbon), up to $2,130 in honor of Gehrig's iconic consecutive games played streak.

"Partnerships like this are powerful because they turn awareness into action for the ALS community," said Wendy Faust, Executive Director of the Live Like Lou Foundation. "At Live Like Lou, we are committed to supporting families facing ALS today while investing in research to change the future of this disease. Remus Lou Gehrig Reserve honors Lou's legacy in a meaningful way, bringing people together to raise critical funds, expand awareness, and help us continue our important work."

Remus Lou Gehrig Reserve is currently rolling out nationwide in select markets with an SRP of $129.99 per 750mL bottle. Consumers can also purchase the release online via ReserveBar.com.

About Remus Bourbon

Kentucky may be known for its bourbon, but no town does rye whiskey and high-rye bourbon better than Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Crafted at the historic Ross & Squibb Distillery under the guidance of Master Distiller Ian Stirsman, Remus Bourbon offers smooth, complex, high-rye bourbons that embody the region's rich distilling legacy by using naturally limestone filtered water from the Great Miami Aquifer. Named after the "King of the Bootleggers," the brand carries a spirit of innovation and the rebellion of Prohibition. With core and highly sought-after limited-edition expressions that appeal to both seasoned connoisseurs and newcomers alike, Remus Bourbon continues to be a standout in the world of American whiskey. For more information about Remus Bourbon, visit www.remusbourbon.com or follow @remusbourbon.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer, and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company's extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including Cortada, El Mayor, Escasa and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com.

About Live Like Lou

The Live Like Lou Foundation, named for Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig, is a national nonprofit with a vision to leave ALS better than we found it. Inspired by Gehrig's example of courage, determination, and gratitude, Live Like Lou supports people living with ALS through volunteer service, financial grants, and college scholarships for dependents in ALS families, funds early-career scientists studying ALS, and raises awareness for Lou Gehrig's disease. We honor Lou's legacy as we inspire hope for a world where ALS is no longer fatal. Learn more at livelikelou.org.

SOURCE Remus Bourbon