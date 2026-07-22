RÉMY MARTIN AND DON C UNVEIL AN EXCLUSIVE LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION CELEBRATING PERSONAL STYLE

Created in collaboration with Don C's luxury streetwear brand, Just Don, the exclusive pieces are available through Rémy Martin's 'My Style' Sweepstakes.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rémy Martin announces an exclusive collaboration with renowned designer and tastemaker Don C, unveiling a limited-edition 'Just Don' apparel collection that celebrates personal style as a reflection of ambition, individuality, and success. Building on a longstanding partnership and the success of the 2018 'Just Rémy' collaboration, Rémy Martin and Don C reunite at the intersection of fashion and culture with a collection that reflects their shared appreciation for excellence and craftsmanship.

Rémy Martin X Don C | Limited-edition ‘Just Don’ apparel collection Remy Martin x Just Don

To bring the partnership to life, Rémy Martin and Don C are offering consumers exclusive access to the limited-edition Just Don collection through the 'My Style' Sweepstakes, open now through September 7, 2026. The 'My Style' collection will not be available for retail purchase, offering consumers unique access to coveted pieces. As part of the sweepstakes, consumers can enter for a chance to win coveted pieces through three prize tiers:

Three (3) Grand Prize Winners to receive one (1) Just Don leather jacket

Ten (10) First Prize Winners to receive one (1) Just Don hoodie

Fifty (50) Second Prize Winners to receive one (1) Just Don t-shirt

Just as Rémy Martin V.S.O.P is crafted with intention and expertise, style is cultivated over time and shaped by the experiences that define us. Through 'My Style', Rémy Martin celebrates individuals who express themselves on their own terms.

"At Rémy Martin, we celebrate those who define success on their own terms," said Tonia Mancino, Vice President of Luxury Brands, Rémy Cointreau Americas. "Don C has built his career by honoring culture, pursuing excellence, and creating luxury through an unconventional lens. With the launch of this collection, we're recognizing the power of craftsmanship, authenticity, and the courage to chart your own course."

Inspired by Don C's distinct creative vision, the collection brings together elevated design and everyday wearability in a way that feels both timeless and contemporary.

"Personal style is one of the most authentic forms of self-expression," said Don C. "With 'My Style', I wanted to create pieces that are true to the culture that has inspired me throughout my career. The collection reflects the intersection of excellence and craftsmanship that has long defined both Just Don and Rémy Martin."

To enter the My Style Sweepstakes and learn more, visit www.remymartin.com/en-us/my-style/.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Making a purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older. Sweepstakes begins April 1, 2026 and ends September 7, 2026. Void where prohibited. For complete Official Rules, eligibility requirements, prize details, and entry instructions, visit www.mdmgames.com/RemyMyStyle. Sponsor: Rémy Cointreau USA, Inc., 3 Times Square, 20th Floor, New York, NY 10036.

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has produced exceptional cognacs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence has sustained Rémy Martin for over three centuries. As a result of its masterful blends, generations of tradition in Cognac and multi award-winning achievements, it consistently appeals to the world's most discerning connoisseurs. Rémy Martin specializes in Cognacs Fine Champagne, including Rémy Martin X.O, Rémy Martin Tercet, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, Rémy Martin CLUB and Rémy Martin V.S.O.P. For additional information, visit www.RemyMartin.com.

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SOURCE Rémy Martin