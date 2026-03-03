THE HOUSE OF RÉMY MARTIN UNVEILS RÉMY V, A MODERN WHITE SPIRIT CRAFTED FOR BOLD SELF-EXPRESSION

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Rémy Martin proudly announces the launch of Rémy V, a fresh, modern white spirit distilled from 100% French grapes. Crystal clear, naturally smooth, and crafted to empower a new generation of drinkers, Rémy V makes every sip a statement of authentic self-expression. Tefi Pessoa partners with Rémy Martin in debuting the "it's V you" launch campaign for Rémy V and to design an exclusive limited-edition collection of summer accessories.

A SPIRIT BORN OF AUTHENTIC CONFIDENCE

Rémy V represents a contemporary shift in white spirits, embodying the intersection of premium craftsmanship and effortless versatility. Distilled on the lees in traditional copper pot stills and bottled at 35% ABV, the spirit delivers a naturally expressive profile marked by bright fruit, floral notes, and a remarkably smooth finish.

"Remy V celebrates a fresh kind of confidence and invites consumers to show up boldly, celebrating their individuality in all the ways they choose to express themselves – including the cocktails they enjoy," said Tonia Mancino, VP of Luxury Brands, Rémy Cointreau. "Partnering with Tefi felt not only natural but necessary—she personifies the expressive, playful, and authentic energy that Rémy V embodies."

TASTING NOTES

Eye: Crystal clear when poured neat

Nose: Vibrant fresh fruit layered with notes of rose, violet, and vine flower

Taste: Subtle fruity and floral flavors with hints of citrus and mint

Body: Balanced and fresh, with a rich, smooth texture from lees distillation

The easiest way to enjoy Rémy V is to keep it chilled and let its fresh, floral character shine. Try it neat or chilled to experience its subtle fruit notes and the clouded effect that appears with ice - a signature of Rémy Martin's traditional distillation on the lees.

THE RÉMY V DROP

To match the spirit's personality, try The Rémy V Drop; a vibrant, fruit-forward cocktail with raspberries, citrus, and a smooth texture.

1.5oz Rémy V

0.5oz Cointreau

0.5oz Lemon Juice

0.5oz Simple Syrup*

4 Raspberries*

Muddle raspberries in shaker. Add remaining ingredients. Fill shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Fine strain ingredients in a chilled coupe or martini glass. Garnish with lemon twist.

* Fresh raspberries and simple syrup can be replaced by 0.5oz of raspberry syrup.

INTRODUCING IT'S V YOU x TEFI PESSOA

Creator, storyteller, and beloved voice of modern confidence, Tefi Pessoa, has partnered with Rémy Martin to debut the "it's V you" campaign for Rémy V and to design an exclusive limited-edition collection of summer accessories inspired by the spirit's expressive, fruit-forward character. Tefi invites consumers into the unapologetically vibrant world of Rémy V, a place where confianza leads, individuality is celebrated loudly, and every sip encourages you to move through life with full main character energy. Here, self-expression isn't a moment; it's a mood.

As part of the Tefi's "it's V you" collaboration, she has designed select accessories to accompany the new spirit that are fun, perfect for summer, and a reminder of exactly who you are.

"it's V you is about owning your truest self," said Tefi Pessoa. "Rémy V feels like that friend who hands you the mic - playful, confident, a little dramatic in the best way - and reminds you that you are the one setting trends and breaking stereotypes. Designing pieces for this launch let me bottle that feeling into accessories that make every pour feel intentional, elevated, and absolutely you."

Consumers will have a chance to enjoy the full accessories collection, including Tefi's designs in March through May and other essential summer accessories June through September, via monthly sweepstakes prizes. The sweepstakes also concludes with a grand prize for two to Miami, FL. To enter the sweepstakes and see the full summer collection visit https://bringavibe.remymartin.com .

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Making a purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Must be legal resident of the (50) U.S. or D.C., age 21 or older. Registration begins on 03/01/2026 and ends on 09/30/2026. To enter, and for complete official rules including eligibility, prize details and ARV, scan the QR code using your mobile device's camera or directly visit www.mdmgames.com/RemyV . Odds of winning based upon total number of eligible entries received for each prize pool. Limit one prize award per person or household. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. Sponsor: Rémy Cointreau USA, Inc., 3 Times Square, 20th Floor, New York, NY 10036.

Rémy V is available at retailers and bars across the U.S. and also available for purchase at remymartin.com . Suggested Retail Price: $34.99 (750ml).

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has produced exceptional cognacs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence has sustained Rémy Martin for over three centuries. As a result of its masterful blends, generations of tradition in Cognac and multi award-winning achievements, it consistently appeals to the world's most discerning connoisseurs. Rémy Martin specializes in Cognacs Fine Champagne, including Rémy Martin X.O, Rémy Martin Tercet, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, Rémy Martin Club and Rémy Martin V.S.O.P. For additional information, visit www.RemyMartin.com .

