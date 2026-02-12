RÉMY MARTIN EXPANDS V.S.O.P 'THIS IS MY CITY' LIMITED EDITION SERIES & MICROGRANT PROGRAM TO MIAMI AND LOS ANGELES

The 300-year-old cognac House deepens its commitment to local communities through extended mentorship and support for emerging creatives.

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rémy Martin announces the release of two new V.S.O.P This Is My City Limited-Edition bottles celebrating Miami and Los Angeles, highlighting the distinct cultural influence and creative spirit of each city. Following the V.S.O.P This is My City Limited-Edition launches in New York, Chicago, Detroit, and Atlanta, the collection honors the cultural identity of each city through bold designs, vibrant colors, and visual nods to local landmarks, sports culture, and heritage.

Rémy Martin This is My City: Miami Rémy Martin This Is My City: Los Angeles

The limited-edition bottles are an ode to Miami and Los Angeles through two unique expressions of culture. The Los Angeles Limited Edition bottle - A Melody of Dreams, reflects a city driven by ambition and artistry, where creativity is shaped across studios, stages, and entertainment. The Miami Limited Edition bottle - Rhythm of Paradise, captures a city powered by sound and movement, rooted in a rich musical heritage that influences culture and style worldwide.

This is My City Microgrant Initiative

Alongside the limited-edition releases, Rémy Martin is extending its V.S.O.P This Is My City Microgrant Initiative to Miami and Los Angeles, granting one emerging creative in each city a $20,000 microgrant and tailored mentorship. Following the success of the microgrant's regional and national programming, this next phase of mentorship reinforces the brand's dedication to supporting entrepreneurs who are shaping culture and driving impact within their communities.

Rémy Martin has teamed up with two creative leaders with strong ties to their hometowns to serve as mentors for the This Is My City Microgrant. As the Los Angeles mentor, professional choreographer, dancer and founder of world-renowned stiletto class, Queens N' Letto , Aliya Janell brings a global influence in dance culture and a strong commitment to empowering women through movement. Her work reflects Los Angeles's refined yet fearless creative energy and its constant evolution. The initiative is joined by Skyh Black – whose career spans acclaimed work in television and fashion, including his breakout role on BET+'s All the Queen's Men, and whose creative lens reflects Miami's dynamic intersection of performance, style and storytelling.

"Miami and Los Angeles are cities that consistently move culture forward, shaped by bold and ever-evolving creative voices," says Tonia Mancino, Vice President of Luxury Brands, Rémy Cointreau Americas. "Bringing Remy Martin's V.S.O.P This Is My City Limited Edition to these markets allows us to honor what makes each city distinct while supporting the next generation of leaders who are shaping culture within their communities."

To commemorate the microgrant program, the brand will host exclusive gatherings in Miami and Los Angeles, welcoming the mentors, honorees, and local tastemakers to celebrate community and toast with Rémy Martin.

This is My City Microgrant Submission Guide

Rémy Martin encourages individuals across all types of creativity that are making a notable cultural impact on their local communities across various types of entrepreneurship to apply for the This is My City Microgrants. Honorees will be selected based on their contributions to culture, innovation, and originality, with a focus on work that shapes conversations in their industry and community, pushes boundaries, and displays unique style and authenticity. Recipients will be required to provide examples of relevant programs they've developed and will attend a celebratory event as an honoree in their respective city.

This is My City grant honorees will be announced in May 2026. Applicants can submit their entries on https://www.remymartin.com/en-us/this-is-my-city/ or by scanning QR codes featured on the This is My City V.S.O.P Limited-Edition bottles, available in stores across Miami and Los Angeles starting January 2026.

Applicants must be 21 years of age or older and a resident of Miami or Los Angeles to be eligible. Applications open at 8:00 AM ET on February 12, 2026, and close at 6:00 PM ET on March 26, 2026.

Rémy Martin V.S.O.P is available nationwide with V.S.O.P This is My City limited-editions available in Miami and Los Angeles for a suggested retail price of $49.99.

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN V.S.O.P

It was the first V.S.O.P Cognac Fine Champagne blend ever created, it is the reference of the house in its frosted black bottle & an eternal modern classic: sensual and stylish, edgy and intense. Year after year, our Cellar Masters give birth to a V.S.O.P cognac with the same elegant taste and vibrant style as the 1927 original. It fascinates. It entices. It marks the beginning of a bold new adventure. Bring on the night with Rémy Martin V.S.O.P, a voyage into a world of positive vibrations and authentic French savoir-faire.

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has produced exceptional cognacs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence has sustained Rémy Martin for over three centuries. As a result of its masterful blends, generations of tradition in Cognac and multi award-winning achievements, it consistently appeals to the world's most discerning connoisseurs. Rémy Martin specializes in Cognacs Fine Champagne, including Rémy Martin X.O, Rémy Martin Tercet, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, Rémy Martin Club and Rémy Martin V.S.O.P. For additional information, visit www.RemyMartin.com.

