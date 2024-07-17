Rémy Martin & USHER Celebrate Their Long-Standing Partnership with Tour Sponsorship and

Nationwide Sweepstakes

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rémy Martin, today announces its sponsorship of the North American leg of Grammy award-winning global superstar USHER's highly-anticipated "Past Present Future" Tour. This dynamic partnership features a nationwide sweepstakes and exclusive specialty cocktails, creating an unforgettable journey where the rich notes of Rémy Martin blend seamlessly with USHER's iconic music. Celebrating its 300-year anniversary, Rémy Martin shares a unique mission with iconic global superstar USHER in connecting past, present, and future —presenting this as the ultimate collaboration.

RÉMY MARTIN BECOMES EXCLUSIVE SPIRITS PARTNER OF USHER’S “PAST PRESENT FUTURE” NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

To build excitement ahead of the tour, Rémy Martin unveils a sweepstakes giving fans the opportunity to win tickets to a concert during the tour. Fans can enter the sweepstakes on the website or by scanning select QR codes available in stores and in out-of-home advertising - available on August 12. This sweepstakes will be live from July 17 to October 31.

Accompanying the tour, Rémy Martin and USHER will also host a series of exclusive VIP fan experiences, each of which will highlight a unique cocktail experience, featuring a selection of specialty cocktails where Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, VSOP and XO take center stage. Cocktails created for the tour include The Rémy La Pêche Noire, which spotlights Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, The Coming Home which captures the opulence of Rémy Martin XO, and The Rhythm and Ginger, highlighting Rémy Martin VSOP.

USHER and Rémy Martin celebrating the past, present, and future on tour together reinforces the impact of their ongoing partnership. The two have each built exceptional legacies, including a past of dynamic visionaries and a present of heightened innovation, which sets the path for a future of continuous craftsmanship and creative activation. USHER's profound appreciation for the exquisite taste of Rémy Martin and the brand's savoir-faire is evident in their enduring partnership.

"As we continue to support USHER during this legendary year, we're proud to pass the javelin on to the next generation of cognac drinkers and music lovers," said Nicolas Beckers, Chief Executive Officer, Rémy Cointreau Americas. "Through our tour partnership and sweepstakes, Rémy Martin is reaching clients where they are, offering unforgettable moments of celebration and connection."

"This tour is a celebration of the past, present and future. Teaming up with Rémy Martin, a brand that's felt like family for more than a decade and has been crafting cognac for 300 years, is the perfect collaboration in bringing the tour to life across the U.S.," says USHER. "Together, we honor the legacy of music and cognac, celebrating our shared history while looking forward to an exciting future."

USHER and Rémy Martin have been longtime collaborators, building on their long-standing relationship since the OMG World Tour over a decade ago. This sponsorship continues their history of working together, from their "Life Is A Melody" campaign in 2023 to exclusive celebratory experiences at major events and integrations within USHER's "Coming Home" album and Into the Groove content series. In 2021, they announced the "Team Up For Excellence - The Film" campaign to celebrate the blending of music and cognac. In 2022, they partnered on an innovative collaboration using A.I. technology. With a profound appreciation for Rémy Martin's exquisite taste and savoir-faire, USHER's affinity for the brand is evident in their enduring partnership. Together, they elevate entertainment, music, and spirits, exploring endless possibilities through their creative synergy that celebrates the past, energizes the present, and inspires the future.

To enter the sweepstakes, please visit UsherTour.RemyMartin.com. For more information, please follow along on social media at:

Sweepstakes Rules

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Purchasing a product will not improve your chances of winning. Must be legal U.S. resident of the fifty (50) U.S. or D.C., age 21 or older. Registration begins at 12:00a ET 7/17/2024 and ends at 11:59p ET 10/31/2024. To enter, and for complete official rules including eligibility, prize descriptions and ARV, scan the QR code or directly visit https://UsherTour.RemyMartin.com. Odds of winning based upon number of eligible entries. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. ©2024 E. RÉMY MARTIN & CO. PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY. SPONSOR: Rémy Cointreau USA, Inc., NY, NY 10104.

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has produced exceptional cognacs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence has sustained Rémy Martin for three centuries. As a result of its masterful blends, generations of tradition in Cognac and multi award-winning achievements, it consistently appeals to the world's most discerning connoisseurs. Rémy Martin specializes in Cognacs Fine Champagne, including Rémy Martin® XO, Rémy Martin Tercet®, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal®, Rémy Martin Club® and Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P. For additional information, visit www.RemyMartin.com.

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN 1738 ACCORD ROYAL

Born from the cask and named after a royal approval, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal is a truly distinctive cognac. Its exceptional smoothness and rounded oakiness starts with the toasting of the casks, before the eaux–de–vie even begin to mature. This unique aromatic profile is then revealed through a rigorous selection of eaux–de–vie. Recognized for its outstanding quality year after year in international competitions, including winning The Cognac Masters 2023 gold medal, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal celebrates true depth of character and the sheer indulgence of sharing good moments.

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN XO

Rémy Martin XO, which was named Cognac of the Year 2022 by USA Spirits Ratings, is the signature of our Cellar Master who with his expertise blends hundreds of eaux-de-vie. An opulent, radiant blend of eaux-de-vie sourced in Petite and Grande Champagne. Exceptionally smooth and full-bodied, it reveals its aromas progressively, starting with plum, mature fig and candied orange, opening on spicy notes with a hint of nutmeg and freshly crushed hazelnuts and finishing on gourmet notes of roasted cocoa beans, honey and ginger. It is the icon of Rémy Martin, the reference of the House, the Cognac par excellence for excellent moments.

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN VSOP

It was the first VSOP Cognac Fine Champagne blend ever created, it is the reference of the house in its frosted black bottle & an eternal modern classic: sensual and stylish, edgy and intense. Year after year, our Cellar Masters give birth to a VSOP cognac with the same elegant taste and vibrant style as the 1927 original. It fascinates. It entices. It marks the beginning of a bold new adventure. Bring on the night with Rémy Martin VSOP, a voyage into a world of positive vibrations and authentic French savoir-faire.

ABOUT USHER

USHER has changed music, culture, and countless lives. The multiple GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-selling international megastar, actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist inspires change yet again.

Beyond selling over 80 million records worldwide and collecting dozens of awards, he has simultaneously lit up the small screen on NBC's The Voice and the big screen in blockbusters such as Hustlers. He has also tirelessly distinguished himself as a devout humanitarian, raising tens of millions of dollars for various causes and uplifting youth via his New Look Foundation. Since 1999 he has been providing opportunities for young people in underserved communities and enabling them to flourish and achieve seemingly impossible dreams. A long-time supporter and Global Citizen Ambassador, USHER has performed at events since 2015 raising awareness to defeat poverty, defend the planet, and demand equity. A true outlier, he was equally at home on the stage of his sold-out My Way Las Vegas residency as he was on a 2016 government cultural mission to Cuba as part of President Barack Obama's Presidential Committee for Arts and Humanities. In 2024 he will be celebrating 30 years as an entertainer, headlined the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show and released his ninth studio album, COMING HOME.

