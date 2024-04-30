Ren Lin Tops PGT Texas Poker Open Main Event for $400,000

LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ren Lin is the winner of the first-ever PokerGO Tour® (PGT®) Texas Poker Open Main Event. Lin topped a field of 735 entries at Champions Club Texas to win the $400,000 first-place prize and 400 PGT points. Lin is now tied for 21st place on the PGT leaderboard.

The win marked Lin's third career PGT title and 38th career PGT cash. Lin now climbs to $5,347,335 in career PGT earnings.

At Monday's final table, Lin started second on the leaderboard behind only Yunkyu Song. He eventually got heads up with Daniel Moran and held a small lead. Then, it was all over in one hand.

Lin and Moran raised back and forth to get the chips into the middle. Lin had pocket jacks ahead of Moran's pocket tens. Lin's jacks held and he was crowned PGT Texas Poker Open Main Event champion.

PGT Texas Poker Open Main Event Results

1st: Ren Lin - $400,000

2nd: Daniel Moran - $275,000

3rd: Jonathan Tamayo - $180,000

4th: Yunkyu Song - $133,000

5th: Daniel Holmes - $103,000

6th: Brent Hanks - $83,000

7th: Tyler Brown - $66,000

8th: Ryan Riess - $52,000

9th: Miguel Use - $40,000

The 2024 PGT Texas Poker Open Main Event had a $3,300 buy-in and generated a $2,205,000 prize pool, surpassing the event's $2,000,000 guarantee. The top 86 places cashed. Full results can be found on PGT.com .

The PGT Texas Poker Open continues at Champions Club Texas with four high-roller tournaments, all with livestreamed final tables on PokerGO.com and the PokerGO YouTube channel . Live updates from the series can be found daily at PGT.com/live-reporting .

