Renaissance Insurance Expands Mid-Atlantic Group Benefits Sales Team

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America, which focuses on dental, vision, life and disability insurance, is expanding its Mid-Atlantic sales team with the addition of two new group insurance veterans. Both Chris Morton and Tim Olsen bring more than 25 years in the employee benefits industry, along with a commitment to creating an exceptional benefits experience for their broker partners and employer group members. They will serve as Senior Group Sales Executives for the Mid-Atlantic region.

"With strong expertise in employee benefits, Tim and Chris will help to support our growth strategy by continuing to build relationships with brokers in the area and focusing on providing outstanding service to small- and medium-sized employer groups," says John Feeney, Vice President Group Sales & Market Development. "We are very fortunate to add two new members of this caliber to our Mid-Atlantic team."

Morton to Serve Brokers in Maryland and Delaware

Morton has partnered with many top brokers in the Mid-Atlantic region over the past 25 years to help them satisfy the unique employee benefit needs of their clients and assist them in growing their businesses. He is an employee benefits expert, thought leader and multi-year top producer in the sale of dental, vision, life and disability products.

Morton lives in Ellicott City, Md., and will cover Maryland and Delaware. He is married with two children and enjoys an active lifestyle, including golfing and a variety of other outdoor activities. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree with a concentration in business and finance from Frostburg State University.

Morton explains, "Renaissance has a very exciting entrepreneurial spirit, along with a special focus on delivering outstanding ancillary benefit products and personalized service to small- to mid-sized companies that aligns perfectly with my values and goals. The company's strong culture, nimble nature and dedication to customer service are foundational to the success of an employee benefits carrier."

Olsen to Cover Virginia and West Virginia

Specializing in dental, vision, life and disability products, Olsen has developed strong relationships with broker and consulting partners in the region and has enjoyed a successful career in the insurance industry. His background includes many years as a sales executive and his first job in the industry was as an underwriter.

Olsen earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College. He is actively involved with both the Baltimore Association of Health Underwriters and Greater Washington Association of Health Underwriters. He lives in Fairfax, Va., and will primarily serve brokers in Virginia and West Virginia. He enjoys golfing, traveling and spending time with his wife and children.

"Over the years I've developed trusted relationships with many brokers and producers in the market," says Olsen. "Renaissance is dedicated to growth through smaller-sized groups, and I am excited about the opportunity to help increase the presence of this less well-known brand in this market."

In addition to its expansion in the Mid-Atlantic region, Renaissance is also enlarging its group sales team in Florida with two new sales executives in that market.

About Renaissance

Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America and Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York are part of a family of companies collectively operating under the holding company Renaissance Health Service Corporation. Founded in 1957, the family of companies has offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas. Collectively, the Renaissance companies cover 13.1 million people with annual paid claims of nearly $3 billion. Renaissance offers nationwide ancillary benefit solutions for employer groups and individuals. Visit www.renaissancefamily.com.

SOURCE Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America

Related Links

http://www.renaissancefamily.com

