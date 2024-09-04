Renaissance Unveils Major Suite of Product Innovations, Including the All-New Renaissance Next, for Back-To-School

Powerful new teacher experience identifies instructional next steps and empowers educators at the center of the classroom

Renaissance, a global leader in pre-K–12 education technology resources and insights, has released a major suite of product innovations across the Renaissance ecosystem for back-to-school 2024–2025. The company is also introducing Renaissance Next, a powerful new teacher experience, to educators across the country.

Renaissance Next: Transforming classroom instruction

The only teacher experience and edtech innovation of its caliber, Renaissance Next provides educators with real-time recommendations in the classroom by combining data from accurate assessment, purposeful practice activities, and high-impact instruction in a single view–with clear next steps for every student. The platform integrates core products across the Renaissance ecosystem, including all literacy and math practice products, to offer educators in-the-moment insights to guide teaching and learning.

This school year, educators with access to two or more eligible products–including myON, Freckle, and Star Assessments–can utilize Renaissance Next to efficiently view each student's skill mastery, browse standards-aligned lessons to adapt and assign, and track the student's performance in real time.

"Renaissance Next is the culmination of the company's strategic growth and acquisition strategy over the past several years, bringing together the best in educational technology to empower educators at every level," said Todd Brekhus, Chief Product Officer at Renaissance.

Innovations across the Renaissance ecosystem

Renaissance is also releasing major enhancements and updates across many of its popular products and solutions. These updates–resulting from the company's innovation in learning science and analytics, advancement of educational best practices, and attentiveness to educator feedback and requests–are designed to keep teachers at the center of the classroom as part of its commitment to See Every Student:

eduCLIMBER, an MTSS management platform, now offers prebuilt enrollment visualizations and caregiver notifications. Enrollment visualizations allow educators to quickly view powerful, relevant data insights–including enrollment trends over time and student demographics–to support planning and report creation within an effective MTSS framework. A new caregiver notification feature also allows educators to easily share timely student information with parents and guardians via email to support family engagement.





Star Phonics, a literacy assessment, now features integration with Lalilo to provide foundational literacy lessons. To save educators time and ensure alignment with the Science of Reading, the integration between the Star Phonics assessment and the Lalilo practice program empowers teachers to assign personalized phonics lessons for each student. After administering a Star Phonics diagnostic assessment, educators receive an automatically generated list of supporting lessons in Lalilo and can assign targeted lessons directly to learners.





myON, a comprehensive, personalized reading experience, improves literacy growth through customizable assignments. A literacy platform aligned with the Science of Reading, myON continues to grow with educators and districts by providing data insights to enhance personalized learning experiences–with unlimited access for students. Through the seamless integration with FastBridge and Star Assessments, teachers can now view an updated "View Progress" page as well as create and customize standards-based assignments with the Assignment Creator and "myON Made" assignments.





Nearpod, an interactive instruction delivery platform, offers a quiz builder and admin reports dashboard. Educators can now easily create cohesive formative assessments in Nearpod and receive an aggregate score to quickly measure student understanding and adjust their teaching. The new admin reporting dashboard provides administrators with timely, reliable usage data to empower strategic decision-making.





Educators can now easily create cohesive formative assessments in Nearpod and receive an aggregate score to quickly measure student understanding and adjust their teaching. The new admin reporting dashboard provides administrators with timely, reliable usage data to empower strategic decision-making. Flocabulary, an instructional reading comprehension platform, now includes AI-powered playlists: Flocabulary lessons and videos can be organized in a playlist format and played back-to-back. To streamline lesson planning and organization, educators can now enter a standard learning objective or prompt to receive an AI-generated playlist of Flocabulary's curriculum-aligned lessons.

"This suite of updates is designed to support educators at both the classroom and district levels by streamlining processes and putting relevant data at their fingertips," said Brekhus. "With these latest innovations, educators can more easily see student progress and find relevant lessons, reports, or data–and then leverage those insights in the classroom to personalize teaching and learning."

To see a full list of product innovations for the new school year, visit Renaissance's Product Updates Blog at renaissance.com/product-updates. To access product setup steps and other back-to-school resources, please visit renaissance.com/resources/back-to-school and nearpod.com/back-to-school.

About Renaissance

As a global leader in education technology operating in more than 100 countries, Renaissance is committed to providing educators with insights and resources to accelerate growth and help all students build a strong foundation for success. We believe that technology can unlock a more effective learning experience, ensure that students get the personalized teaching they need to thrive, and help educators and administrators to truly, fully, See Every Student. Learn more at renaissance.com.

