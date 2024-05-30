Renaissance Wins Four SIIA CODiE Awards, Including Best Education Platform

Industry peers recognize Renaissance for innovative edtech solutions and DEI impact

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance, a global leader in pre-K–12 education technology resources and insights, is pleased to announce it is the recipient of four 2024 Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards honor excellence in edtech and an organization's commitment to supporting teachers, administrators, and students.

Nearpod, a Renaissance company that helps educators connect with students through meaningful interactive learning experiences, was awarded Best Education Platform and Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution. These awards recognize Nearpod as an impactful instructional delivery platform, whether it is used to enhance existing resources with immersive formative assessments and activities, or to supplement curriculum with over 22,000 standards-aligned lessons, videos, and activities.

eduCLIMBER, a multi-tiered system of support (MTSS) data tracking solution for districts, was honored as the Best Evidence Management Solution. This award recognizes eduCLIMBER's ability to integrate whole child data into a single platform, with built-in tools for intervention tracking, collaborative workflows, effectiveness reporting, and more.

"We are grateful to receive these prestigious accolades for both Nearpod and eduCLIMBER from our industry peers, who recognize that these thoughtfully designed educational platforms provide the necessary resources and insights for an effective learning experience," said Chris Bauleke, Chief Executive Officer at Renaissance.

In addition to this recognition of Nearpod and eduCLIMBER, the following Renaissance products were honored as finalists across ten CODiE categories: DnA, Freckle, Flocabulary, Lalilo, myON, Star Assessments, and the full Renaissance Ecosystem.

Renaissance also received the CODiE award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion in Ed Tech for the third year in a row for demonstrating a clear, positive, and sustained impact. Renaissance is committed to creating fair, appropriate, and bias-free content that reflects and is culturally responsive to a diverse society. As a company, Renaissance continually engages in comprehensive inclusion training to apply recommendations to Renaissance products. Products promote inclusion through tactics such as avatars with diverse hairstyles and accessories, increased racial and ethnic representation and cultural relevancy in assessment questions, strategic curation to include and feature the books of underrepresented authors, assurance of content appropriateness and sensitivity, reviews to validate cultural responsiveness, and more.

"Renaissance is deeply honored to have our commitment to inclusion recognized for the third consecutive year," said Bauleke. "We are dedicated to engaging with students, teachers, and administrators to innovate education solutions that address what truly matters—accelerating learning for every student, both in the US and around the world."

Renowned as the leading peer-recognized program in the business and education technology industries, the SIIA CODiE Awards have recognized excellence in thousands of technology products and services since 1986. Winners are determined through two detailed reviews conducted by expert judges and a team of industry leaders. Products are evaluated for innovation, vision, and overall industry impact, ensuring that the award is a distinguished recognition and achievement.

As a global leader in education technology operating in more than 100 countries, Renaissance is committed to providing educators with insights and resources to accelerate growth and help all students build a strong foundation for success. We believe that technology can unlock a more effective learning experience, ensure that students get the personalized teaching they need to thrive, and help educators and administrators to truly, fully, See Every Student. Learn more at renaissance.com.

Nearpod is a leader in providing interactive and high-impact instructional experiences inside and outside of the classroom. The award-winning interactive, instructional platform merges formative assessment and dynamic media for live and self-paced teaching and learning that empowers teachers with real-time insights into student understanding through interactive lessons and videos, gamification, and activities created in partnership with leading brands like Common Sense Education and Smithsonian—all in a single platform. To learn more, visit nearpod.com.

