Renault Trucks, part of Volvo Group, awarded 4 stars in the Euro NCAP safety rating

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Euro NCAP – the European New Car Assessment Programme – has been a benchmark in the area of vehicle safety since 1997. In 2024, it has expanded its tests to include heavy-duty trucks. Following months of stringent testing, Euro NCAP has just released the results of this very first assessment: the Renault Trucks T achieved 4 stars, placing it among the safest trucks on the market.

Renault Trucks, a part of Volvo Group, puts safety at the centre of its operations, designing its trucks to meet a clear commitment: reduce risks and create a safer road environment.

As it has shown with passenger cars, Euro NCAP offers an excellent way to raise safety awareness and strengthen standards throughout the sector. This is why Renault Trucks welcomed the programme's application to HGVs with open arms, seeing it as a new opportunity to further enhance protection for drivers and all road users.

Euro NCAP's HGV safety assessment is based on a rating system of 1 to 5 stars and covers three key areas:

- Safe driving: assessment of occupant monitoring, driver engagement, vision (both direct and indirect) and vehicle assistance.

- Collision avoidance: assessment of the management of frontal collisions (car, pedestrian and cyclist), lane-change collisions, low speed manoeuvring.

- Post-accident systems: assessment of rescue information.

The Renault Trucks T achieved a solid result with 4 stars[1] and a total score of 74%, which breaks down as follows: Safe driving – 72%; Collision avoidance – 70%; Post-accident systems – 80%.

This result places Renault Trucks among the most engaged manufacturers in the area of safety. In its assessment, Euro NCAP praised the strong 4-star rating of the Renault Trucks T, largely due to the high quality of its advanced driving assistance systems, offering a high level of safety right from the standard configuration.

The Renault Trucks T is fitted with driving assistance systems that provide a high level of safety for the driver and other road users.

These systems include radars that detect the presence of vulnerable users all around the vehicle, triggering audible and visible alerts, along with a blind spot camera on the passenger side. An Adaptive Cruise Control system with a stop-and-go feature automatically manages stopping in traffic jams, while lane departure warning and lane keeping systems ensure steady and safe driving. Automatic emergency braking is provided to prevent collisions.

The Renault Trucks T is also fitted with a series of rear-view cameras: more compact than traditional rear-view mirrors, they increase the driver's direct field of vision, while facilitating manoeuvres and overtaking. They offer improved night vision and a wide-angle vision, enabling the driver to keep the trailer in sight.

Certification tests for the Renault Trucks T were carried out in France by the independent laboratory UTAC, in accordance with the strict protocols required by Euro NCAP.

About Renault Trucks

Renault Trucks, a French truck manufacturer, has been providing road professionals with sustainable mobility solutions since 1894, from light commercial vehicles to road tractors. Committed to the energy transition, Renault Trucks offers vehicles with controlled fuel consumption and a complete range of 100% electric trucks, whose operating life is extended thanks to a circular approach. Renault Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, coaches and buses, construction machinery and industrial and marine engines. The group also provides comprehensive financing and service solutions.

Key figures:

9,400 employees worldwide

4 production sites in France

1,500 sales and service points

70,000 vehicles sold in 2023

