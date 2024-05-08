Rendina Healthcare Real Estate Announces the Grand Opening of Inspira Health Center Deptford

DEPTFORD, N.J., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendina Healthcare Real Estate is proud to announce the official opening of Inspira Health Center Deptford, a state-of-the-art outpatient health center in Deptford, NJ. This significant development is the result of a fruitful partnership with Inspira Health, a leading non-profit healthcare organization delivering outstanding care and greater access to patients throughout southern New Jersey and the region. The Deptford development project marks the 18th outpatient facility for Inspira.

The Inspira Health Center Deptford, previously a retail location, has been transformed into an 80,000 square foot, multi-service medical outpatient facility. Situated at 1450 Almonesson Road, directly across from the bustling Deptford Mall and near Route 55, the center is ideally located in a landmark region.

"At Rendina, we have a passion for making our client's vision a tangible reality and grand openings are a special opportunity for us to celebrate that vision," stated Richard M. Rendina, Chairman and CEO of Rendina Healthcare Real Estate. "Amy Mansue, Warren Moore, and the Inspira Health leadership team should be commended for their vision to convert a former Dick's Sporting Goods into a state-of-the-art medical outpatient facility. A vision that will serve the region for decades to come."

The facility and its outstanding clinical staff offer a range of essential medical services including primary care, OB/GYN, orthopedics and sports rehab care. Imaging by AMI at Inspira, Cooper & Inspira Cardia Care, and Cooper & Inspira Neuroscience will open at a later date. An ambulatory surgery center within the building is under consideration. Designed with patient experience in mind, the center features an innovative, energy efficient layout that enhances patient flow, ensuring a seamless and comfortable healthcare experience.

Highlights of the project include:

Strategic reuse of a former retail space, significantly lowering construction and operational costs.

A modern design with enhanced accessibility and a new glass facade.

Implementation of sustainable practices, including a rooftop solar array, which underscores Rendina's commitment to environmental stewardship.

The project, which began with the acquisition of the property in July 2021, was completed in March 2024, culminating in the official opening celebrated on April 23, 2024.

"Our work with Rendina was instrumental as we evaluated key locations in our ambulatory growth strategy and successfully completed the transformation from a retail to healthcare location," said Warren E. Moore, FACHE, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Inspira Health. "It is now a model for future possibilities in our ongoing commitment to bring care closer to home."

About Rendina Healthcare Real Estate:

Rendina's mission is to be the national leader in healthcare real estate, providing comprehensive solutions to our clients and giving back to the communities we serve. With more than 37 years of experience, Rendina solutions have resulted in the development and acquisition of more than 9 million square feet and transactions totaling $2.4 billion - without ever defaulting on a loan. From inception of the project's vision through the entire project life cycle, Rendina has the experience, knowledge, and expertise to execute on all aspects of acquisition, development, financing, construction, leasing, and management of healthcare facilities.

About Inspira Health

Inspira Health is a charitable nonprofit health care organization and a regional leader in physician training, with 265 medical residents and fellows in 15 nationally accredited programs.

The system traces its roots to 1899 and comprises four medical centers, two comprehensive cancer centers, nine multi-specialty health centers, and locations throughout South Jersey. These include urgent care; outpatient imaging and rehabilitation; sleep medicine labs; cardiac testing facilities; behavioral health, digestive health and wound care centers; home care and hospice; and more than 35 primary and specialty physician practices in Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, Camden and Atlantic counties. Additionally, Inspira EMS services six South Jersey counties.

Inspira's 1,200-member medical staff and more than 7,800 employees provide an unwavering commitment to delivering a superior patient experience at every point of the journey. Technology and innovation investments provide a robust provider directory and a range of services, including online scheduling and virtual visits for both primary and specialty care providers. With a commitment to multi-channel digital access, Inspira is able to meet consumer demand for self-service and personalized care options.

Accredited by DNV Healthcare and committed to the principles of high reliability, Inspira Health is focused on clinical excellence and patient safety. For more information about Inspira Health, visit http://www.InspiraHealthNetwork.org or call 1-800-INSPIRA.

