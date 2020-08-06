Rendina Named Modern Healthcare Best Place to Work for Second Straight Year

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendina Healthcare Real Estate, a national leader in healthcare real estate development, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of 2020's Best Places to Work in Healthcare for a second straight year. The award recognizes the top 150 employers in the healthcare industry nationwide as rated by employee surveys conducted by an independent third party.

"We are honored to receive this award two years in a row," said Richard M. Rendina, Chairman and CEO of Rendina Healthcare Real Estate. "Being recognized in 2020 is not only a testament to our company culture, but also is a product of our commitment to protecting the health and well-being of our employees and clients during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Modern Healthcare partners with Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. Rendina also received the award in 2019.

Employee safety remained paramount for Rendina during the global COVID-19 crisis. Remote workstations were provided to employees as well as training for a variety of programs adopted to assist in virtual communication. As developers, owners, and property managers of healthcare real estate around the country, Rendina implemented an extensive cleaning protocol at its properties that exceeds CDC guidelines to ensure employees, clients and patients remain safe. In addition to a robust benefits package, Rendina provides employees ongoing education and training designed to advance skills and leadership abilities.

"It has been an especially trying year for the world, and healthcare in particular as COVID-19 ravages our communities and your workplaces," said Modern Healthcare Editor Aurora Aguilar. "But the organizations recognized on this year's list rose to the top and continued to be a source of strength for their teammates. They have seen their colleagues fall ill to the virus and struggled with the economic impact of the pandemic. The loyalty and trust between employers and their workers is being put to the test now more than ever. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time."

Rendina Healthcare Real Estate will be honored at the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place virtually October 8 in conjunction with the publication's Workplace of the Future Conference.

About Rendina Healthcare Real Estate: Rendina is a trusted national leader in healthcare real estate, providing comprehensive solutions to our clients and giving back to the communities we serve. We assist hospitals and health systems in fulfilling growth and physician recruitment strategies by offering creative solutions for a variety of healthcare real estate initiatives. We have been a trusted partner to healthcare providers for more than 30 years and have developed more than 7.85 million square feet of real estate throughout the country.

