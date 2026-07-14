Renew Labs Receives Accreditation from the College of American Pathologists

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Labs, the clinical laboratory division of Renew Biotechnologies, has been awarded accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) Accreditation Committee based on the results of a recent on-site inspection.

CAP accreditation is widely recognized as a mark of laboratory quality and operational excellence. The program is designed to help laboratories maintain rigorous standards across testing operations, quality systems, personnel qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety, and overall laboratory management. For Renew Labs, the accreditation reflects the company's commitment to building advanced laboratory capabilities on a foundation of clinical quality, reproducibility, and regulatory readiness.

"CAP accreditation reflects the strength of our laboratory systems and the discipline our team brings to every part of the testing process," said Ki Aston, Laboratory Director at Renew Labs. "As we continue expanding our sequencing and molecular profiling capabilities, maintaining rigorous quality standards will be central to how we support patients, providers, and partners."

Renew Biotechnologies offers a broad range of sequencing, molecular testing, assay development, and clinical laboratory programs, with specialized expertise in long-read and native-read sequencing, including methylation analysis, RNA characterization, and complex genomic regions. The CAP accreditation further strengthens Renew's ability to support partners across research, clinical product development, and patient-facing laboratory testing.

For Steve Abbott, Chief Operating Officer of Renew Biotechnologies, this accreditation represents a major milestone in Renew's continued growth. "Renew Labs was built to bring advanced biology into a laboratory environment that can support real clinical impact. This accreditation reinforces that quality is the foundation behind the services, technologies, and programs we are advancing through Renew's platforms."

Renew proudly supports biotechnology, biopharma, clinical research, and translational teams working to move complex molecular applications from discovery toward clinical implementation. To learn more about Renew's sequencing, molecular testing, assay development, and clinical laboratory services, visit Renew's website.

About Renew Biotechnologies

Renew Biotechnologies is building the next generation of sequencing-driven diagnostics and translational research solutions. The company pairs native and long-read sequencing technologies with specialized workflows and CAP-accredited, and CLIA-certified laboratory infrastructure to transform complex biological signals into clinical products, research assays, and scalable programs designed to improve patient care.

SOURCE Renew Biotechnologies