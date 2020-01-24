Reno School Choice Fair to Bring Options to Parents, Celebrate All Types of K-12 Education

RENO, Nev., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a huge march in Reno celebrating National School Choice Week 2019, this year's celebration will focus on putting choice into action. Parents will find the answers to education questions and learn more about local school options at the inaugural Reno School Choice Fair on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Parents and community members are invited to visit school booths, talk to school representatives, and explore all types of K-12 education at the free fair, which will take place 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Whitney Peak Hotel and feature 35 booths from schools and more. While parents shop for schools, kids can enjoy a scavenger hunt, face painting, music, a photo booth, balloon art, mariachi band, snacks, drinks, and more.

The Reno School Choice Fair will also feature remarks on school choice by Sen. Heidi Gansert; Valeria Gurr, Nevada State Director for American Federation for Children; Tara Bevington, Executive Director of the Nevada Council for Private Education; and Victor Salcido, Executive Director of The Charter School Association of Nevada.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Our goal is to raise awareness of all the educational options available in Northern Nevada," said Valeria Gurr of the Nevada School Choice Coalition. "Usually the families that need it most don't know what options they have available to them and in many cases don't understand all the different terminology that's used, such as what is a charter or magnet school, for example. These events are amazing opportunities for the schools to connect and learn how to help each other. "

This event is organized by the Nevada School Choice Coalition, which seeks to empower parents to choose the best educational environment for their children, so all children, particularly low-income children, have access to a better education—whether that's at a public school, private school, charter school, home school or any other learning environment parents choose.

The Whitney Peak Hotel is located at 255 N. Virginia St and parking is free. Families can learn more and register for the free event at nevadaschoolchoice.com/event/reno-school-choice-fair.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/nevada.

