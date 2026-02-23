RENOVA TECHNOLOGY MARKS 30 YEARS OF REPAIR INNOVATION AND SUPPLY CHAIN LEADERSHIP

Award-Winning Norcross, Georgia Company Celebrates Three Decades of Growth, Technical Excellence, and Industry Recognition

NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renova Technology, Inc. is celebrating its 30th anniversary today. Founded in 1996 to support one of the largest manufacturers of point-of-sale and self-service kiosk hardware, the company has grown into one of the Southeast's most recognized names in repair and supply chain solutions. The company serves manufacturers (OEMs), integrators, and enterprises across gaming and lottery, healthcare, fintech, ITS, surveillance, broadcasting, physical security, mobility, and IoT.

Technician specializing in repairs utilizing a ball grid array (BGA) rework station. Renova Technology Team Marks a Milestone in Expansion and Growth

What Renova built over those three decades goes beyond repair volume. From the beginning, the company developed processes to capture analytics from every unit that passed through its facility and return those insights to manufacturing partners. That feedback helps OEMs identify design weaknesses, reduce warranty exposure, and make better decisions about future product generations. It is the kind of institutional knowledge that takes years to develop and is difficult for a manufacturer to find elsewhere.

The recognition has followed. Renova earned a spot on the Inc. Regionals: Southeast list in both 2024 and 2025, one of the most competitive growth rankings for private companies in the region, and was named the 2025 PCBA Repair Supplier of the Year by Semiconductor Review. The company also holds the 2022 Partnership Gwinnett Small Supply Chain Pioneer Award and has been recognized by SDM Magazine as a "Company To Know."

Over the past several years, Renova completed a significant expansion of its Gwinnett County facility in the greater Atlanta area. The newly built space includes dedicated ESD-controlled repair and rework lines and configure-to-order processing areas designed for the precision that modern electronics require. A team of 60 employees runs the operation, processing between 15,000 and 20,000 products per month. Standard turnarounds run five to seven business days, a pace manufacturers in downtime-sensitive industries have come to depend on. The company has invested close to $1 million in infrastructure in recent years and has averaged approximately 20% growth annually.

"We started by solving a real problem for a Fortune 500 manufacturer and built from there," said Marc Melkerson, CEO of Renova Technology. "Repair, logistics, configure to order, inventory management — each piece came from listening to what customers actually needed. Thirty years of technology, innovation, and refined processes — that's a depth of experience you can't replicate overnight. I couldn't be prouder of what this team has built and more excited about where we're taking it."

Heading into its fourth decade, Renova is investing in new capabilities and deepening existing customer relationships. The facility expansion positions the company to handle increasing complexity, volume, and throughput through scalable processes and programs that have been refined over decades. That infrastructure allows OEMs to focus on what they do best: building and selling products while Renova handles the repair, logistics, and intelligence work behind the scenes.



About Renova Technology, Inc.

Renova Technology, Inc. is an award-winning repair and supply chain services company with over 30 years of proven success, headquartered in Norcross, Georgia. Renova delivers outsourced programs including PCB repair, rework, advanced exchange, forward and reverse logistics, configure-to-order, and professional services, trusted by industry leaders such as Flock Safety, Nanolumens, Wahoo Fitness, and IDIS Americas.

